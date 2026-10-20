Five people shot dead in Mundelein, Illinois murder-suicide; what we know so far

As many as five people were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide inside a house in the north Chicago suburb of Mundelein late Sunday night, October 18. Mundelein police were called for a wellbeing check at a house in the 200 block of Wellington Avenue at 11:45 p.m. when a family member claimed they could not reach their relatives.

Five people shot dead in Mundelein, Illinois murder-suicide (Pexel - representational image)

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Inside the house, officers found three men and two women dead, per CBS News. All five of them appeared to have been shot with a handgun at close range. Police said that a preliminary investigation determined that they died in a murder-suicide.

What we know about the victims

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The victims’ identities have not been released. However, police did say that four of the victims were family members, while the fifth was involved in a domestic relationship with the suspected shooter.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Mundelein police were investigating the incident along with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. According to police, the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

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{{^usCountry}} CBS News Chicago reported that investigators were seen bringing out three three bodies on stretchers around 7 a.m., each covered in a black sheet. The bodies were placed in a black van. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBS News Chicago reported that investigators were seen bringing out three three bodies on stretchers around 7 a.m., each covered in a black sheet. The bodies were placed in a black van. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, investigators were seen trying to get inside a Volkswagen with Illinois plates. The car was in a funeral home parking lot that butts up to the red house. The vehicle was wrapped in crime scene tape. However, the vehicle’s relevance to the death investigation was unclear.

Neighbors spoke out about the incident, according to the outlet.

"This morning, about 5 a.m., helicopters are flying over and I didn't know what it was," said one neighbor.

According to neighbors, a retired couple who used to run a veterinary clinic in Libertyville had lived in the house for decades. They described the family as being quiet.

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One neighbor said she fears one of the victims might be the female homeowner.

"She'd say hello to people. She was friendly. I have a cat who comes out and runs around as I'm gardening, and she'd always talk to me about my cat. She knew cats. She loved cats," she said. "Her mind was clear. Her mind was focused and positive. She was a great neighbor."

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A woman, identified as Rosa Berneo, said she worked with the family for years.

"The best bosses I ever had in my life," she said. "It was very painful. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it, and I still can't believe it, because they were so very nice people."

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Neighbor Dave Cameron was in disbelief.

"This is a tragedy for the community… this is a quiet, nice area and this is just horrible," he said.

Police have yet to release any motives about the shooting. They have also not released information about who the shooter was. Mundelein police had not received any calls for service at the home before the night of the tragedy.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Mundelein police at 847-968-4600.