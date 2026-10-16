Indian-origin man lures estranged wife to Chicago; stabs her to death after she rejects reconciliation

An Indian origin man has reportedly been charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his estranged wife to death in Chicago, United States. Ankur Patel was accused of preventing his wife from communicating with their daughter. (representational image)

The incident happened in August 2026 after the separation of 31-year-old Ankur Patel and his 32-year-old wife, Chicago police said as reported by CBS news.

According to the US news outlet, the couple also have a daughter, who stayed with Patel after their separation in May this year. They briefly reconciled due to family pressure but did not stay together for long at their Wisconsin home. The woman later began dating another man, a former colleague in Louisiana.

Patel was accused of preventing his wife from communicating with their daughter. Apart from this, he also threatened to kill his estranged wife and her partner, another report in CWB Chicago added.

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How wife was tricked into meeting daughter Around 15 days before the crime, Patel sent their child to his parents in India without telling the child’s whereabouts to the mother. He then moved into his relatives home in Chicago.

Later Patel asked his wife to travel to Chicago to see their daughter. Believing him, the woman and her partner came to the city.

On reaching the building, the woman’s partner remained outside as she went to Patel’s apartment. The woman was stunned to discover that their daughter was not present. Patel, on the other hand, tried to persuade her to resume their relationship. On rejection of the proposal and making it clear that she intended to continue her life with a new partner, Patel got angry and attacked her with a knife on her neck, according to a CWB Chicago report.

According to local media, when the woman did not respond to the repeated messages by her partner, he called up the police. The police could not find the woman as her partner was not sure of the apartment she went to.

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How the crime was revealed The case was discovered after Patel failed to show up for a meeting with his friends, who later visited his apartment only to find that his wife’s body was lying near the washing machine while Patel was nowhere to be found, as per local media reports.

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In a bid to escape, Patel made his way to the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to catch a flight to India. However, he could not do so, as the ticket booking counter was already closed. As per reports, he then checked into a hotel in the vicinity and disposed of the knife. He also visited a Target store to get clothes.

Patel was caught at the airport the next day after he managed to get a flight ticket to India. On interrogation, he told officers that he did not intend to kill his wife but "finished her" after she did not agree to stay with him.