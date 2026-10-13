Who was Ann Mannix? All on ex-SFPD deputy chief shot dead alongside daughter by police sergeant husband in murder-suicide
Ann Mannix was the first woman to join and lead the department's SWAT team, and later rose through the ranks to become deputy chief.
A double murder-suicide has claimed the lives of former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, 65, and her 24-year-old daughter, Katherine "Katie" Mannix. Investigators said that Ann’s husband, former SFPD Sgt. Kevin Mannix, 68, shot the duo dead in a suspected double murder-suicide Sunday afternoon inside the family's home on Strawberry Circle in the Strawberry neighborhood near Mill Valley, before killing himself.
Shortly after 5 pm, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire at the house. The caller managed to escape the residence before deputies arrived. Deputies arrived and found three deceased individuals.
Who was Ann Mannix?
Ann was the first woman to join and lead the department's SWAT team, per ABC7. She later rose through the ranks to become deputy chief, overseeing field operations and special operations before retiring in 2021.
Also Read | Who was Kevin Mannix? Ex-San Francisco PD sergeant kills wife and daughter in shocking murder-suicide
Family friend and former congressional candidate Marie Hurabiell expressed her sorrow at Ann and her daughter’s tragic murders. She said Ann had recently been going through a divorce.
“She acknowledged divorce was not fun or easy, but to have this happen right after she was so full of hope and joy and life," Hurabiel said.
Ann is survived by two adult children, according to friends and family.
"I'll say one thing about Ann, she made you feel everything would be OK," Hurabiell said.
After the tragic shooting, San Francisco’s Police Officer’s Association said in a statement, per the New York Post, “It is with profound sadness, shock, and heavy hearts that we address the devastating news that emerged out of Marin County on Sunday evening. The tragic loss of retired Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, her daughter Katie, and retired Sergeant Kevin Mannix in a suspected murder-suicide has left our entire SFPD family reeling.”
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It added, ““Ann Mannix was a trailblazer in our department—becoming the first woman to join and lead the SWAT team, and rising to lead both the Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus.”
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of retired SFPD Deputy Chief Ann Mannix and her daughter, Katie. Deputy Chief Mannix dedicated decades of her life to serving San Francisco. She was a trailblazer in the police department, becoming the first woman to join and lead the SWAT team and rising to lead both the Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus.”
Authorities confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and a motive has not yet been released.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More