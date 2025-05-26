Fleet Week 2025: Check out list of remaining events

The Fleet Week 2025 has been underway since May 21, and the final two days of this auspicious occasion now remain. There are a plethora of events to choose from if you wish to be a part of the Fleet Week 2025 celebrations, including free concerts Friday through Sunday in Times Square. The final event on Memorial Day will be the band concert in Bryant Park, which is going to be the most awaited one. U.S. Navy sailors walk in Times Square during Fleet Week 2025 in New York City, U.S., May 23, 2025. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)(REUTERS)

Fleet Week 2025: remaining events

The last two days of Fleet Week 2025 is going to be the most interesting. According to the US Navy's official website, May 26 kicks off with public ship tours at Staten Island, followed by the Crestwood Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The list of events on May 26 has been revealed as of now, and they include:

Public Ship Tours at Staten Island, 9am, Staten Island Homeport Pier

Crestwood Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, 78 Vermont Terrace, Yonkers NY 10707, 9:15 a.m.

American Legion Post Memorial Day Parade (Town of Pelham), 34 5th Ave., Pelham, NY, 9 a.m.

Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance, Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, Riverside Drive & 89th St., NYC, 10 a.m.

Village of Irvington Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade, Main Street Irvington Veterans Memorial, Main Street, Irvington, NY 10533, 10:00 a.m.

Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade, Corner of Myrtle Ave. and Cypress Ave, Glendale, NY 11385, 11 a.m.

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo, in the water off Pier 86, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, City Island Ave. Park, Cemetery, 550 City Island Ave. Bronx, NY 10464, 2:30 p.m.

Band Concert in Bryant Park, Bryant Park Upper Terrace, 6th and W 42nd, New York, NY 10018, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Why is Fleet Week celebrated?

Fleet Week honors the US Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines by showcasing their ships and aircraft in coastal cities. Launched after WWII, it bridges military-civilian gaps. Citizens tour vessels, watch demonstrations, and meet service members. It’s a mix of public appreciation, recruitment, and education. By highlighting naval contributions, it fosters patriotism and respect.

Events include airshows, parades, and community outreach. Coastal hubs like NYC and San Francisco host it annually. The tradition boosts morale for troops and civilians alike. It’s a reminder of maritime strength and sacrifice. Families connect with military life through hands-on experiences. Fleet Week turns defense into celebration, uniting communities under shared pride.