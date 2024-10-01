Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Florida bomb scare: Hard Rock Casino evacuated after 2 explosive devices found hidden

ByAshima Grover
Oct 01, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Seminole Police Dept has collaborated with the FBI to investigate the discovery of two ‘explosives’ at Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida.

Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida, became the centre of a bomb scare on Sunday and Monday after two “explosives” were found hidden at the premises.

For representational purposed: A police car.
For representational purposed: A police car.

The frightening development led to the entertainment hub's evacuation. Meanwhile, the Seminole Police Department confirmed in a statement that the devices were removed from the property and deactivated.

Also read | 43-ft-tall naked Donald Trump statue erected in Las Vegas: ‘Crooked and obscene’ installation to fuel election discourse

The first “crude concealed device with fireworks components” was discovered in a men's room next to the casino before midnight on Sunday night, September 29. Thanks to “cooperation and support” from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team, the device was “quickly deactivated.”

Another concealed explosive found at Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida

During the investigation, “part of the casino was immediately evacuated.” It later reopened at about 3 am after the life-threatening device was extracted from the property. However, hours later, a second hidden device was found in a men's room in the casino's mezzanine area after noon on Monday, September 30. The unprecedented scare again called for evacuation as the second device was deactivated and removed.

Also read | ‘Worst sh*thole in America’: Green Day banned from 2 Las Vegas radio stations as frontman rants on about Sin City

The Seminole Police Department has now joined forces with the FBI for the ongoing investigation, looking for leads by examining surveillance footage.

On Monday, all areas of the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Florida were back in business, so it's safe to say that any fateful consequences were averted.

This is a developing story.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On