Florida bomb scare: Hard Rock Casino evacuated after 2 explosive devices found hidden

Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida, became the centre of a bomb scare on Sunday and Monday after two “explosives” were found hidden at the premises. For representational purposed: A police car.

The frightening development led to the entertainment hub's evacuation. Meanwhile, the Seminole Police Department confirmed in a statement that the devices were removed from the property and deactivated.

Also read | 43-ft-tall naked Donald Trump statue erected in Las Vegas: ‘Crooked and obscene’ installation to fuel election discourse

The first “crude concealed device with fireworks components” was discovered in a men's room next to the casino before midnight on Sunday night, September 29. Thanks to “cooperation and support” from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team, the device was “quickly deactivated.”

Another concealed explosive found at Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida

During the investigation, “part of the casino was immediately evacuated.” It later reopened at about 3 am after the life-threatening device was extracted from the property. However, hours later, a second hidden device was found in a men's room in the casino's mezzanine area after noon on Monday, September 30. The unprecedented scare again called for evacuation as the second device was deactivated and removed.

Also read | ‘Worst sh*thole in America’: Green Day banned from 2 Las Vegas radio stations as frontman rants on about Sin City

The Seminole Police Department has now joined forces with the FBI for the ongoing investigation, looking for leads by examining surveillance footage.

On Monday, all areas of the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Florida were back in business, so it's safe to say that any fateful consequences were averted.

This is a developing story.