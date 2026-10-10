Florida power outage updates amid Hurricane Isaias: When will power be back in Escambia, Walton counties?
More than 300,000 customers were without electricity across Florida as Hurricane Isaias battered the Panhandle.
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents remained without electricity on Friday after Hurricane Isaias brought destructive winds, heavy rain and storm surge to the Panhandle. The hurricane knocked down the power lines as the rain poured down.
According to PowerOutage.us, more than 301,000 customers across Florida were without power as of the latest update. Escambia County recorded the highest number of outages, followed by Walton, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Bay counties.
Florida Power & Light (FPL) and the Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative (CHELCO) said crews were responding to widespread outages, according to Fox News. However, restoration timelines would depend on when hurricane conditions became safe enough for damage assessments.
Hurricane Isaias made landfall Friday evening near the Florida-Alabama border as a powerful Category 3 storm, bringing hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge to parts of the Panhandle.
Also read: Florida Hurricane Isaias: Fort Walton, 30A, Destin, Navarre, Miramar and Pensacola beaches battered; videos emerge
Which Florida counties have the biggest outages?
PowerOutage.us reported that Escambia County had the largest number of customers without electricity, with more than 103,000 outages.
The latest statewide figures showed:
- Escambia County: 103,320 customers without power
- Walton County: 53,986
- Santa Rosa County: 42,420
- Okaloosa County: 41,905
- Bay County: 18,064
- Jackson County: 11,499
- Washington County: 10,321
- Holmes County: 7,354
Separately, Florida Power & Light reported more than 17,000 outages in Okaloosa County, 11,150 in Bay County, 3,650 in Walton County, 2,480 in Washington County, 550 in Holmes County and 90 in Jackson County during Friday evening.
CHELCO, which serves much of the Emerald Coast, reported even more extensive impacts within its service territory.
The cooperative said 49,100 customers in Walton County, representing 92% of its customers there, had lost electricity. Only five connections had been restored at the time of its update.
Also read: Tropical Storm Rachel tracker: Latest path, California landfall forecast and cities at risk
When will power be restored?
Neither FPL nor CHELCO has announced a county-by-county restoration schedule.
Both utilities said restoration work would accelerate once weather conditions improved and crews could safely inspect damaged substations, transmission lines and distribution equipment.
CHELCO has deployed crews across northwest Florida and continues to update customers through its online outage map.
Residents have been urged to avoid downed power lines, report outages through official utility channels and prepare for extended interruptions if roads remain blocked or infrastructure suffers major storm damage.
Customers can monitor restoration progress through FPL’s Power Tracker, CHELCO’s outage map and PowerOutage.us.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More