Florida weather alert: Severe storms, tornadoes expected in Orlando

As severe weather conditions developed in Central Florida, a tornado warning was issued for Lake County and Volusia County. Additionally, the tornado warning continues for Daytona Beach, Port Orange, and Ormond Beach until 5:45 a.m. EDT. Residents are advised to keep a close watch on the weather forecast. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch has been issued for all of Central Florida until 9 a.m. Strong winds and thunderstorms have prompted these warnings and are expected to continue overnight till the Thursday morning commute.

Tornadoes are expected in Orlando(Pinterest)

The strongest winds were expected between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Orlando and Central Florida. North of the Melbourne Lake to Lake Kissimmee line was under the highest potential for threat. Though the threat will cool down by Thursday afternoon, the chances for more storms still remain high. A special marine warning has also been issued for areas including the Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 20-60 nm and Flagler Beach to Volusia-Brevard County Line 0-20 nm until 6:00 a.m. EDT.

Early Thursday morning, a large waterspout was spotted near Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach as severe storms pushed inland from the Gulf of Mexico. The waterspout by then may have turned into a tornado and the pictures from the scene were shared on X. The strong gusts of winds caused damage in the Tampa Bay area as well. Early reports out of the area indicated roof damage near Eldorado Avenue and Bay Esplanade.

However, temperatures are anticipated to increase through Saturday due to tropical moisture, ranging from the upper 80s on Saturday to mid-70s by next Monday or Tuesday.

