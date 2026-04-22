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Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:03 pm IST
PTI |
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FGN38 IRAN-5THLD US

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****Trump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal

Washington/Islamabad: US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran's fractured leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.****

FGN18 US-INDIA-ARMY-CHIEF

****Army chief Gen Dwivedi in US on official visit

Washington: India's envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on an official visit to the US.****

FGN33 EU-PAHALGAM

****EU expresses solidarity with India on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

London: The European Union on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of India in commemoration of the first anniversary of the "heinous terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 last year.****

FGN20 UN-INDIA-BACHELET

****India questions UNSG candidate Bachelet on UNSC reforms, Global South goals

United Nations: India raised issues of UN Security Council reform and Global South development goals as it questioned former Chilean president and UN Secretary General candidate Michelle Bachelet on her plans to address them if elected to lead the global organisation.****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
pahalgam iran ceasefire
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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