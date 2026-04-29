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Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 08:35 pm IST
PTI |
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FGN47 RUSSIA-LAVROV-INDIA

Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

****Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India next month

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to India next month to attend the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.****

FGN30 PAK-WASIA-SHEHBAZ

****US-Iran war dealt serious blow to Pakistan's economic gains: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the US-Iran war has dealt a serious blow to Pakistan's economic progress made over the past two years, as he asserted that his government will continue its efforts to help ease tensions between the two warring sides and restore peace in West Asia.****

FGN32 CHINA-AFRICA-TRADE

****China to grant zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with diplomatic ties from May 1

Beijing: China will expand zero-tariff treatment to all African countries that have diplomatic ties with Beijing, starting May 1, an official announcement said.****

FGN22 LANKA-LD MASS GRAVE

**** Sri Lanka mass grave excavation in Chemmani to resume under diplomatic presence

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has ordered the recommencement of excavation work on a mass grave in Chemmani, on the outskirts of Jaffna, which first came into focus during the LTTE conflict in the 1990s, seven months after it was halted. **** AMS

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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