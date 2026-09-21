NEW YORK — For the Palestinian relief nonprofits behind a $1 million pledge from rapper Macklemore, the Grammy winner's latest contributions offer more than just money.

For Palestinian aid groups, Macklemore's $1M pledge brings relief and attention to ongoing suffering

Macklemore committed to donate his net earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after he was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. The goal, he wrote in a Wednesday post on social media, was to “bring the conversation back to where it belongs” — the Palestinian people — after a 48-hour period that saw four supporting acts quit in solidarity and confusion over who held responsibility for the decision.

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The six donation recipients included Medical Aid for Palestinians, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and UNRWA USA, the U.S. nonprofit that raises money for the U.N. agency that serves Palestinian refugees. In addition to the funding windfall, their leaders welcomed the renewed public awareness of the perilous living conditions faced by the Palestinian people they treat regularly.

Deep Dive How did Macklemore's pledge of $1 million impact Palestinian aid groups? Macklemore's $1 million pledge provided vital funding and increased public awareness of the dire living conditions faced by Palestinians, benefiting several nonprofits like Medical Aid for Palestinians and Palestine Children's Relief Fund. Why was Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran's tour? Macklemore was removed from the tour due to backlash over his pro-Palestinian remarks made during a concert, which led to certain venues, like Gillette Stadium, refusing to allow his performance. What actions has Ed Sheeran taken regarding the Palestine and Gaza situation? Ed Sheeran addressed the situation by acknowledging the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during his concerts and expressed his emotional response to the suffering of civilians, while emphasizing his intention to promote unity through his music.

“Even if you don’t see bombs falling every night, the rubble is still there,” said Alicia Phillips Mandaville, the acting CEO of Anera, another beneficiary. “And the traumatized children are still traumatized.”

Tareq Hailat, the director of strategic engagement at Palestine Children's Relief Fund, said his phone rings “all the time” with calls from people in Gaza “bleeding and asking for help.”

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{{^usCountry}} “There’s this notion that there’s a ceasefire. But it’s not true. There are children dying every single day. There’s our team that is constantly in danger on the ground every single day. There’s people we have to feed," he said. "So to have this attention on it is incredible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s this notion that there’s a ceasefire. But it’s not true. There are children dying every single day. There’s our team that is constantly in danger on the ground every single day. There’s people we have to feed," he said. "So to have this attention on it is incredible.” {{/usCountry}}

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Israeli operations have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since a fragile ceasefire took effect last October. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians struggle to get healthcare in the West Bank. Palestinians say water shortages persist. The world’s leading authority on food insecurity warned in July that most Gaza families still weren't getting nearly enough to eat even as Israel allowed more aid.

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The Palestinian Children's Relief Fund medically evacuates children who can’t get the care they need because of crumbling healthcare infrastructure and flies outside physicians in to treat others inside Gaza.

The nonprofit will put its share of Macklemore's gift into an unrestricted fund, according to Hailat. The donation allows leaders to more fluidly direct money based on the evolving circumstances inside Gaza.

Anera — a humanitarian aid group working in Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan — noted its donation also came with no requirements for how to use the money. Mandaville said that flexibility is important when “the way people live” and “the rules we work inside" change on a monthly basis.

“If there’s flooding again this year like there was last year, we can deal with that. If there is an acute hunger crisis again, like there has been in the past, we can meet that,” she said. “We can buy more blankets because people want their grandparents to be warm at night.”

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This week's gift wasn't the first time Macklemore has donated to some of the recipients.

The rapper has long advocated for the plight of Palestinians. He previously pledged the proceeds and streaming royalties from his protest anthems “Hind's Hall” and “Hind's Hall 2" to UNRWA USA.

More than $509,000 in support has come through those royalties, according to UNRWA USA CEO Mara Kronenfeld.

“He has been contributing to saving probably hundreds of thousands of lives in Gaza through his contributions already," she said.

This latest donation is already catalyzing more gifts. Ms. Rachel, a YouTube star and music teacher, announced Thursday that she would donate $1 million to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and called on others to match the gift.

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New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — whose Kraft Group also owns Gillette Stadium, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform later this month — said in a Wednesday Instagram post that he would match Sheeran's own $2 million donation for aid “in the region.” The post did not specify the gift’s recipients.

Macklemore has said his removal was the result of an effort led by Kraft. Kraft said in a statement Monday that the decision to cancel Macklemore was a result of the rapper’s recent comments “and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.” Macklemore has asserted that criticism of the Israeli government should not be conflated with antisemitism.

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Everyday donors appear to be joining efforts like Ms. Rachel's. Online progressive influencers have helped raise more than $72,000 more for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

Anera reported that the donations it received Wednesday through social media platforms were more than triple this month's daily average. The nonprofit has also gained more than 8,000 followers since Macklemore tagged its account in his post. Mandaville hopes that exposure will introduce new, younger audiences to the nonprofit's work.

“I would guess that our traditional donor does not know the lyrics to ‘Thrift Shop,’” she said, referencing Macklemore's breakout 2012 hit.

UNRWA USA's Kronenfeld said the spike reflects an existing trend. Her organization has gained 203,000 donors since October 2023, she said, allowing them to send more than $117 million.

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“The contributions keep coming in because Americans care," she said. "It will increase that much more with Macklemore’s extremely humane gesture.”

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