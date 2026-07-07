Ford recalls 110,626 Mustang vehicles in US over wiper and drivetrain defects

Ford is recalling 110,626 vehicles in the United States in two separate safety recalls, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recalls involve three vehicle models - Mustang, Mustang GTD and Mustang Mach-E. The two recalls are for different problems - one involves faulty windshield wipers, while the other involves a rear drivetrain part that could break.

Recall 1: Windshield wiper problem

Ford is recalling 110,626 Mustang, Mustang GTD and Mustang Mach-E vehicles in the US (Pexel/Representative image)

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The first recall affects 67,842 Mustang and Mustang GTD vehicles, according to NHTSA. NHTSA said that in certain cold weather conditions, the windshield wipers may work only at the highest speed setting.

The windshield washer system may also fail to work properly in these cold conditions, according to Fox Business. Because of these problems, drivers may not be able to see the road clearly, which increases the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

Recall 2: Rear differential problem

The second recall affects 42,784 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The recall covers certain 2021, 2022 and 2023 model-year Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles with rear-wheel drive, according to Ford's filing with NHTSA. NHTSA said the rear differential pinion shaft may crack or break because of a mechanical defect.

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If the shaft breaks, the vehicle can suddenly lose drive power while being driven. The broken shaft can also stop the transmission from keeping the vehicle locked in the Park position, Ford said in its filing. Because of this, the vehicle could roll away if the electronic parking brake is not applied. NHTSA said the defect could lead to unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of a crash.

How Ford will fix the problem

Ford dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and repair or replace the damaged parts free of charge. For the Mustang Mach-E recall, dealers will inspect the rear drive unit and replace the rear differential with a redesigned unit that has a stronger pinion shaft.

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Ford plans to send interim safety notification letters to affected Mustang Mach-E owners between July 13 and July 20, 2026. Ford said the full recall repair program for the Mach-E is expected to begin later, with another letter being sent once replacement parts are available at dealerships, likely by late December 2026.

Ford said it has received 62 warranty claims and 14 global quality reports related to the Mustang Mach-E issue as of June 11, 2026. Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to the rear differential defect.

Ford's shares were little changed in early trading on Tuesday and are up more than 5% so far this year, according to Reuters.

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