Ford Motor has started producing battery cells at its new $3 billion manufacturing plant in Michigan, marking an important step in the company's electric vehicle (EV) plans. The facility uses battery technology licensed from China's battery giant CATL.

Ford's $3 billion Michigan battery plant uses technology licensed from China's CATL. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The plant is located in Marshall, Michigan, around 100 miles west of Detroit. Ford said on Wednesday that production began last month and the first battery cells are now being shipped out.

Ford Fathom electric pickup to use new battery cells

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The battery cells will initially be used to build prototypes of Ford's upcoming Fathom small electric pickup truck. The company's CEO, Jim Farley, has said the truck will compete with Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle makers, according to CNBC.

The new plant covers around 2 million square feet and is designed to manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells. These batteries are expected to help Ford make electric vehicles at lower costs.

Ford faces criticism over Chinese CATL battery technology

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{{^usCountry}} Ford's decision to use technology licensed from CATL has attracted criticism from some US lawmakers and US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Their concerns are linked to the American automaker's business ties with a major Chinese company at a time of rising US-China tensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ford's decision to use technology licensed from CATL has attracted criticism from some US lawmakers and US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Their concerns are linked to the American automaker's business ties with a major Chinese company at a time of rising US-China tensions. {{/usCountry}}

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Alan Clarke, Ford's vice president of advanced development projects, defended the decision to work with CATL. He said the partnership would help Ford bring affordable battery technology to the US as quickly as possible, according to CNBC.

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Clarke said that if Ford wants to make affordable electric vehicles in the US, it must also find the fastest way to develop and manufacture the required batteries. He added that CATL is the world's largest battery manufacturer, making it a suitable technology partner for Ford. The deal will also help Ford learn how to manufacture LFP battery cells on its own.

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The controversy comes as the US government increases scrutiny of American companies' business ties with China. The development is taking place even as President Donald Trump is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

In September, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley expressing what he called "profound concern" about the company's connections with Chinese businesses.

Duffy warned that Ford's ties with Chinese companies could harm the Detroit-based automaker as well as the wider US automobile industry. However, the White House responded a day later by praising Ford for creating jobs and supporting manufacturing in the United States.

Ford Michigan battery plant targets 20 GWh annual capacity

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Ford's Michigan battery plant is expected to produce around 40 battery cells per minute when operating at its planned production pace. The facility is designed to produce up to 20 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery capacity every year. The batteries will be used in Ford's electric vehicles and its energy storage business, according to CNBC.

This is lower than Ford's original plan, which aimed for an annual production capacity of up to 40 GWh. The company reduced its target as it pulled back on some of its electric vehicle plans amid weaker EV investment and changes across the wider industry.

Ford expects the new production capacity to help bring down battery costs. The company also said the factory has enough space to increase production in the future if demand rises.The plant uses a high level of automation to manufacture battery cells.

Ford plans to ramp up battery production ahead of 2027 EV launch

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Ford plans to increase battery cell production next year as it prepares for the launch of its Fathom electric pickup truck. The company currently expects the Fathom pickup to launch in the fourth quarter of 2027. The battery cells being produced at the Michigan facility will play a role in preparing the vehicle for production.

The new factory is an important step in Ford's effort to build more affordable electric vehicles in the US. However, its use of Chinese CATL technology also puts the company under scrutiny as Washington increases its focus on reducing risks linked to Chinese business partnerships.