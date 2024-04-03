 Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot her dog dead: ‘We are completely traumatized’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot her dog dead: ‘We are completely traumatized’

BySumanti Sen
Apr 03, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Angie Harmon has alleged that an Instacart driver shot her family’s dog, Ollie, dead while delivering groceries to her North Carolina home

Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon has alleged that an Instacart driver shot her family’s dog, Ollie, dead while delivering groceries to her North Carolina home. Harmon took to Instagram to narrate the incident.

Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon has said that an Instacart driver shot her dog dead (angieharmon/Instagram)
Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon has said that an Instacart driver shot her dog dead (angieharmon/Instagram)

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed “self defense”. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn,” she wrote. “He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Harmon added, “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, “yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.” We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

What did the police say?

While Harmon said that the dog did not harm the man, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, confirming the incident, said that the driver told them the dog had attacked him. He claimed that he shot the dog in self defence. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, police said, according to CBS News.

In a statement, Instacart said that they will no longer allow the driver to deliver for them. "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the company said. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Neither the police nor Instacart addressed Harmon’s claim that the driver was using a woman's profile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot her dog dead: ‘We are completely traumatized’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On