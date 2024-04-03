Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot her dog dead: ‘We are completely traumatized’

Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon has alleged that an Instacart driver shot her family’s dog, Ollie, dead while delivering groceries to her North Carolina home. Harmon took to Instagram to narrate the incident. Former Law & Order star Angie Harmon has said that an Instacart driver shot her dog dead (angieharmon/Instagram)

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed “self defense”. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn,” she wrote. “He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story.”

Harmon added, “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, “yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.” We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

What did the police say?

While Harmon said that the dog did not harm the man, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, confirming the incident, said that the driver told them the dog had attacked him. He claimed that he shot the dog in self defence. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, police said, according to CBS News.

In a statement, Instacart said that they will no longer allow the driver to deliver for them. "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the company said. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Neither the police nor Instacart addressed Harmon’s claim that the driver was using a woman's profile.