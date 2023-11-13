Former Trump adviser's daughter gives moving tribute to for accepting her as gay

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was honoured at the Spirit of Lincoln Gala by the Log Cabin Republicans, a group advocating for LGBTQ+ members within the GOP. Conway's daughter, Claudia, took centre stage to introduce her mother and express gratitude for Kellyanne's acceptance of her sexuality.

Kellyanne Conway, former Counselor to former President Trump, looks on in the Spin Room during the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)

Claudia, 19, shared a touching moment at the podium, revealing her initial fears about coming out: "In a world where the political climate has become harsh and divisive, coming out as gay was something that I feared. I feared not being accepted by my family and my community. But that was very far from the truth."

The Log Cabin Republicans bestowed upon Kellyanne Conway the Spirit of Lincoln Award, previously given to former first lady Melania Trump. This accolade recognizes individuals committed to personal freedom, individual responsibility, and equality for all Americans.

Despite Claudia's vocal opposition to her mother's political affiliations, she proudly expressed her admiration: "My mom not only talks—a lot—but she is one of the few people who actually does." Claudia highlighted her mother's active support, not just a passive acknowledgement, emphasizing the importance of genuine actions in an era of performative politics.

The heartfelt moment was not without its critics on social media, with some challenging the recognition of Kellyanne Conway. Claudia responded, defending her decision to support her mother despite differing political views, emphasizing the validity of expressing gratitude for familial support.

In a revealing interview with Bustle, Claudia shared her journey of self-discovery, detailing how she accidentally came out to her entire family during a holiday dinner three years ago. Kellyanne Conway, in a separate email to Bustle, emphasized the shared ground she and her daughter have found politically, illustrating the power of open conversation within families.

The Spirit of Lincoln Gala not only celebrated Kellyanne Conway's political contributions but also showcased the importance of familial acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community. In a time when political divides seem insurmountable, the Conways serve as a reminder that dialogue and understanding can bridge even the most contrasting perspectives.

