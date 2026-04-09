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Four migrants die trying to cross Channel: French officials

Four migrants die trying to cross Channel: French officials

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:33 pm IST
AFP |
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Four people died on Thursday off the coast of northern France as they tried to board a small boat to cross the Channel to England, taking the number of such deaths this year to six.

Four migrants die trying to cross Channel: French officials

The two men and two women were swept away by the current near the village of Equihen-Plage, regional official Francois-Xavier Lauch said.

Another person was treated for hypothermia, he said, while 37 people were taken into the care of the emergency services.

The nationalities of the four dead were not yet known, he added.

AFP saw a large number of emergency service vehicles and rescuers gathered on the beach.

People stood by a first aid post nearby, many wrapped in thermal blankets and a few wearing life jackets, with one woman carrying a baby.

Some were gathering up their possessions before boarding a bus to a reception centre.

Lauch told reporters at the scene that the death toll was still "provisional".

France has long been a launchpad for migrants hoping to reach Britain, taking the dangerous journey in often flimsy, overcrowded vessels.

Last year, at least 29 people died, according to an AFP tally based on official French and British sources.

The topic of illegal immigration from northern France to Britain has been a political point of contention between Paris and London.

Under ongoing pressure, France changed its approach at the end of last year to allow for interception of taxi-boats at sea, although only under certain conditions.

Lauch said that the police did not intervene to stop the taxi-boat on Thursday.

Nearly 50,000 people aboard 795 boats attempted to make the crossing last year, according to French official figures.

British authorities recorded 41,472 small-boat arrivals in 2025, the second-highest total after a record 45,774 in 2022.

kau/rox/ah/st

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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