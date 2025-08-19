Search
Four suspicious deaths in Madbury home: What we know so far about New Hampshire case

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 09:28 am IST

New Hampshire state troopers said they were conducting an active investigation at Moharimet Drive in Madbury.

Authorities are probing the suspicious deaths of four people in a home in Madbury, New Hampshire. The office of Attorney General John Formella, on Monday, said an investigation would be underway at Moharimet Drive ‘for at least the next several hours’, NBC Boston reported.

The Attorney General's office reportedly said there is no threat to the public at this time.
What we know so far about the case

Troopers were conducting an active investigation at Moharimet Drive in Madbury, New Hampshire State Police said. “Residents in the area should anticipate a police presence for multiple hours. Additional information will be released as appropriate,” they added in a statement.

However, the troopers then said that all further updates would come from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. They also asked that all media inquiries regarding this incident be directed to them at this time.

While the AG's office has not provided any additional details about the investigation, it clarified that there is no threat to the public at this time, NBC Boston said.

Footage shared on social media shows heavy police presence on what appears to be a quiet street. The video was posted by ABC affiliate WMUR's reporter.

The street has been cordoned off.

What to know about Madbury

Madbury is a town with fewer than 2000 residents, and is in Strafford County. It is one town away from University of New Hampshire. The town does not report a high criminal activity, with New Hampshire crime statistics showing that there were no violent crimes there in 2024.

While more details on the Madbury case is awaited, the NH Attorney General's office said that an investigation is being carried out over the suspicious death of a 67-year-old in Canaan.

“At approximately 6:15 P.M. on August 17, 2025, officers of the Canaan Police Department responded to a home on Sawyer Hill Road in Canaan to check the welfare of the occupant. Upon arrival, officers found the home’s resident, William Colao (age: 67), deceased. Mr. Colao appeared to have suffered from a stab wound,” the AG's office said in a statement.

