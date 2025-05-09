Fox News panelist Camryn Kinsey faints on air, viewers outraged by anchor Jonathan Hunt's 'cold' reaction

Fox News panelist Camryn Kinsey collapsed live on air Thursday night during a segment with anchor Jonathan Hunt. The incident occurred during a discussion on Joe Biden's remarks about Kamala Harris' defeat to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Fox News panelist Camryn Kinsey collapsed live on air during a segment with anchor Jonathan Hunt.(Screenshot/Fox News)

A video showing Kinsey stumbling over her words before fainting has surfaced on social media, prompting an outpouring of concern.

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their shock.

“Oh my lord I hope she is ok. They could have at least cut to a commercia!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Camryn Kinsey just collapsed on live tv tonight on Fox News tonight. That was crazy.”

A third person wrote, “Many people are praying for you Camryn, including me. We hope you're ok. I witnessed your medical event live. That was hard to watch.”

Another person commented, “Hoping the best for you. Please rest up, hydrate, eat something, take it easy for a little bit. Easier said than done, I’m sure, but your health is so important. Prayers.”

Viewers Criticize Co-Host Jonathan Hunt

While many expressed concern for Kinsey, others criticized Jonathan Hunt for his reaction. Some viewers felt he should have immediately checked on her rather than continuing with the segment.

One person wrote, “Hey Jonathan Hunt when someone faints and hits her head on the ground you help her. You don’t just go on with the show. Cold.”

Another wrote, “What kind of person or man just sits there when a guest is taking a header off their stool and does nothing? And then continues asking questions? Where is his humanity? That was disgusting to watch.”

A third person wrote, “I don’t like Camryn Kinsey but I hope she’s ok. More importantly, why wasn’t Jonathan Hunt’s first reaction to check on her, rather than continue the segment?”

As of now, no official update has been provided on Camryn Kinsey’s condition or what may have caused the incident.