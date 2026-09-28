Frank Busch, the architect of Arizona's 2008 NCAA swimming championships in both men's and women's divisions and director of USA swimming contingents at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, passed away Sunday following a heart attack at Phoenix airport. He was 75.

Frank Busch's cause of death

Frank Busch, a legendary swimming coach and director of USA swimming teams for two Olympic Games, passes away at 75. (X@RealLittwBritt)

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Busch suffered a fatal heart attack Sunday while returning from an angling expedition in Idaho, collapsing at the airport.

Busch's sister, Dorothy Rackstraw, confirmed his death in a Facebook post. “He was a former OLYMPIC COACH for USA swimming and had been a coach for his entire life starting at age 16,” she wrote.

“A better man than any..I am heartbroken..Frank died of a massive heart attack..I know he is enjoying his new found freedom and celebrating in HEAVEN...”

Frank Busch's family

Busch was a father of five and had seven great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Patty, whom he has been married to for more than 50 years.

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Frank Busch's career

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{{^usCountry}} Busch is primarily recognized for his 22-year tenure as head coach at the University of Arizona spanning 1989 to 2011. He transformed the Wildcats into a consistent NCAA championship contender, achieving a historic milestone in 2008 when Arizona captured both the men's and women's NCAA team titles. During his coaching career, Arizona swimmers earned 48 individual NCAA titles and 31 relay titles under his leadership. Busch received six NCAA Coach of the Year awards and eleven Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Busch is primarily recognized for his 22-year tenure as head coach at the University of Arizona spanning 1989 to 2011. He transformed the Wildcats into a consistent NCAA championship contender, achieving a historic milestone in 2008 when Arizona captured both the men's and women's NCAA team titles. During his coaching career, Arizona swimmers earned 48 individual NCAA titles and 31 relay titles under his leadership. Busch received six NCAA Coach of the Year awards and eleven Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors. {{/usCountry}}

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Following his departure from Arizona, Busch assumed the role of USA Swimming's National Team Director in 2011, directing the National Team through the 2012 and 2016 Olympic cycles until his retirement from the position in 2017. He maintained a distinguished record with U.S. international programs, serving as an Olympic coach during 2004 and 2008, and contributing to numerous World Championship and Pan Pacific Championship teams. The American Swimming Coaches Association inducted Busch into their Hall of Fame in 2008.

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At the time of his passing, Busch held an ex-officio position on the USA Swimming National Team Steering Committee.

During his competitive swimming career, Busch established multiple Ohio age group records as a swimmer in Cincinnati. He subsequently attended Loyola University in Chicago, where he competed in swimming and water polo, and participated on the inaugural Loyola water polo team to advance to the NCAA Championship tournament.

Busch was honored with induction into the Loyola Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020 and the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2026.