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French military chief says possible war with Russia his 'primary concern'

French military chief says possible war with Russia his 'primary concern'

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:33 pm IST
AFP |
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France's top general on Thursday said the possibility of a war with Russia in the next few years remained his "primary concern" as he defended efforts to ramp up defence spending.

French military chief says possible war with Russia his 'primary concern'

The chief of the defence staff General Fabien Mandon spoke in parliament as he presented France's draft legislation to boost defence spending between 2024 and 2030.

"The persistence of a Russian threat on our continent, with the possibility of an open war, remains my primary concern in terms of military preparedness," Mandon told the defence committee of parliament's lower house during a hearing devoted to the updated military programming draft law.

According to the draft legislation unveiled by the government on Wednesday, 36 billion euros were to be added to France's defence spending, on top of the 413 billion euros allocated for the period of 2024 to 2030.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since Moscow in 2022 launched the full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

In November, Mandon warned France must be ready to "lose its children" against the background of the threat posed by Russia, sparking an outcry.

"An unrestricted use of force" and a "terrorist threat" in the Middle East, Asia and Africa also justified the ramping up of the defences, Mandon said, pointing to Washington's wavering commitment to Europe.

"We can no longer have the same level of confidence in the Americans' commitment to our security", he said, adding however that dialogue with US military officials remained of "high quality."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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