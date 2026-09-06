Fresno Sierra Sky Park Airport plane crash update: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in California crash

Update: According to the San Francisco Chronicle, two children are dead in the Fresno Plane Crash, while two adults remain critical in the hospital.

A small plane crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport in Fresno, California, killing two people (Unsplash )

According to Tony Botti, public information officer with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officials are still awaiting the victims' identities, thus the four passengers' relationship was not immediately known.

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Initial report: A small plane crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport in Fresno, California, on Saturday. The crash left two people dead and two others critically injured, authorities said. Officials have not released the identities of those involved.

PG&E and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office were among the numerous agencies that arrived at the scene. According to authorities, neighbors' access to electricity was momentarily cut off during the collision, but it has now been restored.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the type of aircraft involved or what led to the crash. The investigation remains active, and officials are expected to release more details as they examine the wreckage and gather information from witnesses.

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Emergency crews rush to crash site as investigation begins

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{{^usCountry}} The aircraft went down near the small general aviation airport located in northwest Fresno. Sierra Sky Park Airport is a public-use airport that serves private pilots and smaller aircraft. It is located several miles northwest of Fresno. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aircraft went down near the small general aviation airport located in northwest Fresno. Sierra Sky Park Airport is a public-use airport that serves private pilots and smaller aircraft. It is located several miles northwest of Fresno. {{/usCountry}}

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According to local reports, nearby residents experienced a brief power disruption around the time of the incident. PG&E later restored service in the area.

Fresno officials described the crash as a rare and tragic incident for the northwest Fresno community. Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi acknowledged the emergency response and expressed concern for the survivors and their families.

“My immediate concern is for the survivors of this heart wrenching situation. At the appropriate time, my office will reach out and ensure they have what they need as they recover.”

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Officials await more details on victims and aircraft

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The crash adds to a series of small aircraft incidents that have renewed attention on general aviation safety across the United States. Investigators typically review maintenance records, pilot information, weather conditions and flight data when determining why an aircraft crashes.

The Fresno crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The aircraft involved in the crash is a Grumman American Aviation Corp. AA-5, according to the NTSB's X account.

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A video circulating on social media platform X showed the aftermath of the crash, with emergency activity near the scene. However, officials have not confirmed details from social media footage.

The Fresno Fire Department and other responding agencies continue to coordinate with investigators as the inquiry moves forward. More updates are expected once authorities complete their initial assessment of the crash scene.