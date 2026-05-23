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From agave syrup to raw materials: EU, Mexico agree trade expansion

From agave syrup to raw materials: EU, Mexico agree trade expansion

Published on: May 23, 2026 12:23 am IST
AFP |
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The EU and Mexico agreed to expand their trade ties Friday against the backdrop of a more protectionist United States under President Donald Trump.

From agave syrup to raw materials: EU, Mexico agree trade expansion

Trade between Mexico and the EU is worth some 100 billion euros , but Brussels says the updated trade agreement will boost this further.

The EU is Mexico's third largest trading partner, while Mexico is the bloc's second biggest trading partner in Latin America after Brazil.

Brussels said the update to the pact would make it easier for the "likeminded partners" to export and invest in each other's markets.

- Food and drink -

The EU said European farmers would benefit since Mexico is a net food importer, and there are limits on how much Mexico can export sensitive goods.

For example, the EU will limit imports of Mexican beef, with a quota of 5,000 tonnes of the meat allowed in with a preferential tariff rate of 7.5 percent.

The EU hopes the deal will mean better supply of critical raw materials from Mexico, already a top supplier to the bloc. The deal bans EU importers from paying a different price to Mexican buyers for critical raw materials.

The EU has been scrambling to diversify its supply of critical raw materials, as it seeks to cut its dependence on the elements from China.

And the agreement will facilitate European firms to ship auto parts to Mexico through the recognition of European certifications and international standards.

But Brussels insisted it would not allow Chinese manufacturers to use Mexico to export vehicles produced in China to Europe.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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