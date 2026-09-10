Donald Trump's RNC convention speech 10 key takeaways: From ‘zero’ border crossings to renaming Hormuz Strait

President Donald Trump turned the Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention into a personal political rally in Dallas on Wednesday, urging voters to treat the November elections as if he himself were on the ballot and using his speech to promote his record on immigration, the economy and national security.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas. (REUTERS)

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Trump’s address came as Republicans try to hold on to their congressional majorities in the November 3 midterm elections. The unusual two-day convention was organized around Trump, with the president scheduled to speak on both nights.

Here are 10 key takeaways from Trump’s speech:

1. Trump told voters to “pretend” he is on the ballot

Deep Dive What key issues did Trump emphasize in his GOP convention speech? In his GOP convention speech, Trump emphasized key issues such as immigration, the economy, and national security, urging voters to consider the midterms as a referendum on his presidency. How did Trump connect the midterm elections to his presidency? Trump connected the midterm elections to his presidency by asking voters to 'pretend' his name was on the ballot, claiming that losing the elections would jeopardize border security and tax cuts. What impact did Trump predict if Republicans lose control of Congress? Trump warned that if Republicans lose control of Congress, it would threaten the policies his administration implemented, potentially impacting border security and economic stability.

Trump made the midterms a direct referendum on his presidency, asking voters to act as though his name would appear on the ballot.

“If we lose, you're going to lose your border, you're going to lose your tax cuts, you're going to lose your safety and security,” Trump said, according to reporting from the speech.

2. He warned Republicans could lose control of Congress

Trump tied Republican control of Congress to his administration’s agenda, arguing that a Democratic victory would threaten the policies he says his administration has delivered.

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{{^usCountry}} The November elections will determine control of the House and Senate, making the midterms a crucial test for Trump during the second half of his term. 3. Trump pushed voter ID and citizenship requirements {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The November elections will determine control of the House and Senate, making the midterms a crucial test for Trump during the second half of his term. 3. Trump pushed voter ID and citizenship requirements {{/usCountry}}

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He backed legislation requiring voter identification to cast a ballot and proof of citizenship to register, accusing Democrats of opposing the measures because they wanted to “cheat”. Democrats and some Republicans have argued that such rules could make voting harder for eligible voters.

4. He revived his “25 million immigrants” Biden claim

Trump again blamed Democrats for what he described as an unprecedented border crisis under Biden.

He has repeatedly claimed that 25 million illegal immigrants entered the US during Biden’s presidency.

5. $5,000 to every adult citizen if GOP wins both chambers

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Trump made one of the most striking promises of his speech when he said every adult US citizen could receive $5,000 if Republicans win control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

"Only I can make this promise to you: If the Republicans win the House and Senate, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump stated.

6. Trump predicted lower oil prices after the election

Trump addressed rising oil prices directly, saying he expects prices to fall after the midterm elections.

His remarks came as Brent crude moved above $100 a barrel amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

7. He again floated renaming the Strait of Hormuz

Trump repeated his suggestion that the Strait of Hormuz could be renamed the “Trump Strait.”

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The remark follows his administration’s earlier moves to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”

8. He promoted his economic record

Trump used the speech to argue that his policies have strengthened the US economy and positioned Republicans as the party capable of delivering economic gains.

The economy is a major political vulnerability for Republicans heading into the midterms, particularly as voters confront higher energy costs.

9. Trump said the Iran war will end after the election

Trump made a striking prediction about the Iran war during his speech, saying: “The war will be over shortly after the election.” Trump stated the conflict would end “immediately after” the US midterm elections, without providing a detailed explanation for why he expects the fighting to end on that timeline.

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The remark came as the war has continued to weigh on oil prices and remains a major foreign-policy issue for the administration.

10. He urged Republicans to “finish the job”

Trump asked Americans to give Republicans another chance to control Congress, arguing that his administration had already delivered major changes but needed more time to complete its agenda.

"On election night, we're going to prove that America does not belong to those who hate it. America belongs to those who LOVE IT!" Trump said.