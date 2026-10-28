Frontier Airlines raises fares 71% as jet fuel costs surge 82% and quarterly loss widens to $104 million

One of the biggest low-cost airlines in the US, Frontier Airlines, reported a 71% increase in average fare revenue per passenger in the third quarter compared with the same period last year. Frontier Airlines raises fares as rising jet fuel costs put pressure on profits. (AP)

The airline increased ticket prices to cover the sharp rise in jet fuel costs. However, the increase in ticket sales was not enough to prevent Frontier from reporting a bigger loss for the quarter, according to CNBC.

Average ticket revenue rises to $67.82 per passenger Frontier earned an average of $67.82 from ticket sales for each passenger in the third quarter. This was higher than the $39.74 it earned per passenger in the same period last year. And so the company gained more money from fare sales per passenger than it did a year ago. These figures do not include extra fees paid by passengers.

Total revenue per passenger rises by 30% Frontier's total revenue per passenger rose 30% from a year ago to $138.22 in the third quarter.

This amount includes ticket sales and extra charges paid by passengers. These charges include fees for checked bags and carry-on luggage. The increase shows that Frontier earned more from each passenger through both ticket sales and extra services, according to CNBC.

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Passenger numbers rise despite higher ticket prices Despite raising fares, Frontier continued to attract more customers during the quarter. The airline carried more than 9.8 million passengers, an increase of 18% from the same period last year. This represented around 1.5 million additional passengers compared with the previous year. The higher passenger count suggests that demand for Frontier's flights remained strong even as customers paid more for tickets.

Frontier says demand remains strong Frontier said customers continued to book flights despite the higher fares. The US airline industry is seeing a similar trend, with airlines raising ticket prices as fuel costs rise. Airlines, including Delta Air Lines and Frontier, said that customers are still booking flights despite higher ticket prices, according to CNBC.

Jet fuel costs surge by 82% to $425 million Frontier's rising ticket revenue has been offset by a sharp increase in fuel expenses. Frontier's fuel costs rose 82% from a year ago to $425 million in the third quarter. Jet fuel is one of the biggest expenses for airlines, along with employee wages.

Record-high jet fuel prices are increasing airlines' costs. This means airlines may make less profit even if they sell more tickets at higher prices.

Frontier's quarterly loss rises to $104 million Frontier reported a loss of $104 million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $77 million in the same period last year.

The airline's higher ticket prices and increased passenger numbers were not enough to cover its rising costs. The sharp rise in fuel expenses added to the pressure on the company's finances, according to CNBC.

Frontier expects a possible return to adjusted profit in the fourth quarter

Frontier has forecast a range of possible results for the fourth quarter, including a return to adjusted profit. At the lower end of its forecast, Frontier is expected to report an adjusted loss of 15 cents per share. At the higher end, it is expected to earn 5 cents per share, which could mean the airline makes a profit again, depending on its income and costs.

Frontier Airlines' shares rose more than 9% during afternoon trading on Wednesday. According to CNBC, investors were looking at the airline's latest results and its forecast for the fourth quarter.

Frontier strengthens its position in the US budget airline market Frontier had already become the largest budget airline in the US after overtaking Spirit Airlines. This happened before Spirit shut down in May.

Spirit's closure changed the competition among low-cost airlines in the US. Frontier's latest results show that the airline is attracting more passengers, but higher fuel costs remain a major challenge to improving its profitability.