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FS Misri reaches Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations

FS Misri reaches Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:24 pm IST
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London, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reached Berlin on Tuesday where he will hold talks with German officials on a wide range of issues, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, green energy and other key global and regional developments.

FS Misri reaches Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri arrives in Berlin for India–Germany Foreign Office consultations," the Indian Embassy in Germany said in a post on X.

"The visit follows Chancellor H.E. Fredrich Merz's successful visit to India in January 2026 and reflects continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Germany," it added.

Misri will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

The discussions will cover diverse domains of bilateral co-operation, including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his visit.

His visit provides an opportunity to review the full spectrum of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, India's Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte said in a social media post.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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