Gabbard blows lid off massive US biolab network: 120+ labs in over 30 countries funded for years, Ukraine highlighted

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday released newly declassified intelligence that she says shows longstanding US government funding for more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries, including facilities in Ukraine.

Tulsi Gabbard has released information on government-funded biolabs as Trump pushes to end federal funding for certain gain-of-function research projects.(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

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The disclosure came as President Donald Trump's administration pushes to end federal funding for certain gain-of-function research projects and increase oversight of overseas biological research programs.

Gabbard announced the release on social media, saying the documents contain "never before seen intelligence" regarding US funding of overseas biolabs. She said the disclosure supports President Donald Trump's efforts to increase transparency and end federal funding for dangerous gain-of-function research worldwide.

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What did Gabbard reveal?

According to the newly released information, US-funded laboratories operated in more than 30 countries.

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{{^usCountry}} Gabbard accused government officials, health authorities and members of previous administrations of misleading Americans about the existence of US-funded biolabs overseas. She specifically referenced former White House officials and public health figures while arguing that greater oversight is needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gabbard accused government officials, health authorities and members of previous administrations of misleading Americans about the existence of US-funded biolabs overseas. She specifically referenced former White House officials and public health figures while arguing that greater oversight is needed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The disclosure specifically mentions Ukraine, where intelligence officials previously warned that some laboratories could face risks from military conflict and potential seizure during Russia's invasion. “The Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens,” Gabbard said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disclosure specifically mentions Ukraine, where intelligence officials previously warned that some laboratories could face risks from military conflict and potential seizure during Russia's invasion. “The Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens,” Gabbard said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the statement did not publicly identify all laboratories or provide details on every facility's research activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the statement did not publicly identify all laboratories or provide details on every facility's research activities. {{/usCountry}}

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The intelligence chief also announced new guidance directing the Intelligence Community to increase information gathering on overseas laboratories. She said the effort has already produced additional information about research projects and clinical trials taking place at some facilities.

Read more: Scientifically Speaking: Genes matter more for longevity than previously thought

Trump's reversal of the gain-of-function policy

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The disclosure follows Trump's Executive Order 14292, signed on May 25, 2025. The order seeks to end federal funding for gain-of-function research conducted abroad.

Gabbard, in her statement, said, “President Trump understands the serious threat dangerous Gain-of-Function research poses to the American people, which is why he took decisive action to end federal funding of Gain-of-Function research around the world.”

Gain-of-function research involves modifying pathogens to better understand how diseases spread, evolve or become more dangerous.

“Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth,” Gabbard said.

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Since the COVID-19 epidemic, the matter has continued to be politically divisive. Questions surrounding laboratory research, pathogen safety and government oversight have fueled debates in Congress and intelligence agencies.

The ODNI says it will continue working with other federal agencies to identify the laboratories, determine what pathogens they contain and assess ongoing research activities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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