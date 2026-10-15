Gabrielle Hanson and Jacob Randolph: San José parents charged with neglect as daughter, 8, dies in cockroach-infested home

An eight-year-old girl from California succumbed to a severe asthma attack following prolonged residence in an unsanitary dwelling characterized by cockroach infestation, mold proliferation, and animal waste accumulation.

The death of 8-year-old Aurora Williams from severe asthma and pulmonary injury has led to felony child neglect charges against her mother and stepfather. (San José Police Department)

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The incident has resulted in felony child neglect charges being filed against her mother and stepfather, according to prosecutorial authorities.

California couple charged with felony neglect after girl, 8, dies of asthma

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The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced that the girl's mother, Gabrielle Hanson, 32, and her stepfather, Jacob Randolph, 39, were cognizant of the hazardous environmental conditions present within their San Jose residence and had received multiple cautionary notifications from medical professionals and child welfare specialists regarding the potential harm posed to their seven children.

Notwithstanding the cautionary advisories provided, the couple allegedly delayed their pursuit of medical intervention for a period of eight hours following the onset of severe medical complications experienced by their daughter, Aurora Williams, during the month of May.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was too late,” prosecutors stated in an official news release disclosing the charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was too late,” prosecutors stated in an official news release disclosing the charges. {{/usCountry}}

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Aurora Williams killing

In February 2025, more than a year before her passing, Aurora was transported to an emergency department by a family member following the onset of asthmatic symptoms, including wheezing and respiratory distress, as documented by prosecutorial records.

An insect dislodged from her footwear, and a cockroach was observed traversing across her body, leading her to remark to medical personnel, “Oh yeah, bugs just crawl on me."

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Medical staff additionally documented that Aurora exhibited an odor consistent with feline urine, demonstrated severe malnutrition and pallor, and reported experiencing hunger with no recent food consumption.

On May 13, 2026, the San Jose Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched to the residence for a pediatric medical emergency.

Six additional children, whose ages spanned from 2 months to 17 years, were placed into protective custody by child welfare authorities.

Aurora was pronounced dead four days later, as per the prosecution.

Aurora Williams died of cerebral hypoxia

The medical examiner concluded that Aurora's death resulted from cerebral hypoxia stemming from severe asthma and acute pulmonary injury associated with a viral infection. Medical neglect was identified as a substantial contributing element, and her death was classified as a homicide.

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Investigators established that Aurora and her siblings had resided in "squalid and dangerous conditions" for a minimum of since 2019, according to the prosecution.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Aurora's asthma management equipment had not been adequately maintained, and her prescribed inhaler could not be located during two separate home inspections.

Later findings by investigators revealed a contaminated inhaler spacer that lacked the rubber seal necessary to prevent medication leakage, as well as a respiratory mask infested with cockroaches.

The inquiry additionally resulted in child sexual abuse allegations being filed against Aurora's maternal uncle, Jonathan Hanson, 44, concerning a different child residing in the residence.

The prosecution brought charges against Jonathan Hanson on two counts of molestation and one count of unlawful possession of sexually explicit material depicting the alleged victim, who was between 11 and 15 years of age during the period when the alleged misconduct occurred.