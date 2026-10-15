Rep. Andy Harris threatens female reporter Cat Murphy over recording at press gaggle: ‘Take her camera’
Rep. Andy Harris warned reporter Cat Murphy that she could be referred to prosecutors for recording him, citing Maryland’s all-party consent law.
Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris seemed to lose his composure during a Tuesday media gathering, when he called out a specific journalist and warned her about potential legal repercussions if she continued recording him on video.
"You do not have my permission to record. If you record, we will refer you to prosecutors," Harris told the reporter during a video recorded by a Baltimore Banner photojournalist, which was taken right after his debate with Democratic rival Dan Schwartz in Cambridge, Maryland.Andy Harris threatens reporter with prosecution for recording him"Everyone in here is recording," replied data reporter at Capital News Service, identified as Cat Murphy. "Why am I not allowed to?" she asked."But you are not allowed to," Harris clapped back. "We are in a two-party state. You are not allowed to."Harris had just walked out of a heated debate where audience members chuckled at him as he attempted to hold Democrats responsible for the rising cost of diesel fuel."You're rude," he said with frustration, gesturing toward a woman in the crowd.
Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act
Harris, who is running for his ninth term in the House, kept bringing up Maryland's all-party consent law, known as the Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act. This law makes it illegal for anyone to "willfully intercept... any wire, oral, or electronic communication" — a crime that can result in up to five years in prison and/or a penalty of up to $10,000.
The law safeguards private conversations exclusively, but doesn't extend to scenarios like when a public official holds a news conference with credentialed journalists where participants can't reasonably expect privacy.
Also Read: Fresh setback for H-1B workers: US ends 540-day automatic work permit extension, impact on Indians explainedWhat did Cat Murphy say?
The footage captures at least eight journalists taking part in the gaggle alongside the congressman. Murphy confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that she holds credentials issued by a gallery at the U.S. Capitol. According to Murphy, the debate that occurred last night didn't mandate press registration.
When Murphy tried to redirect the conversation back to her inquiries regarding U.S. military actions involving Iran, Harris glanced around the room, spotted a law enforcement officer, and signaled for their assistance.
"You said that it could have gone smoother and it could have gone better. What did you mean by that?" Murphy inquired, seeking clarification about the congressman's remarks concerning Iran that were made during the debate.
Andy Harris calls for officer to take reporter’s camera at press gaggle
"Take her camera. You're going to take her camera. She is violating the law. In fact, get an officer in here. She's violating the law on two-party, two-party recording," Harris said, adding, "We need an officer."
Harris grew impatient waiting for an officer to answer his desperate calls, so he forcefully made his way out of the room.
"She's ruining all your chances to get an answer about anything," Harris lamented. "See y'all. Thank her. Thank -- thank her profusely!"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More