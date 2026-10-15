Rep. Andy Harris threatens female reporter Cat Murphy over recording at press gaggle: ‘Take her camera’

Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris seemed to lose his composure during a Tuesday media gathering, when he called out a specific journalist and warned her about potential legal repercussions if she continued recording him on video.

Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act Harris, who is running for his ninth term in the House, kept bringing up Maryland's all-party consent law, known as the Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act. This law makes it illegal for anyone to "willfully intercept... any wire, oral, or electronic communication" — a crime that can result in up to five years in prison and/or a penalty of up to $10,000.

The law safeguards private conversations exclusively, but doesn't extend to scenarios like when a public official holds a news conference with credentialed journalists where participants can't reasonably expect privacy.

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The footage captures at least eight journalists taking part in the gaggle alongside the congressman. Murphy confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that she holds credentials issued by a gallery at the U.S. Capitol. According to Murphy, the debate that occurred last night didn't mandate press registration.

When Murphy tried to redirect the conversation back to her inquiries regarding U.S. military actions involving Iran, Harris glanced around the room, spotted a law enforcement officer, and signaled for their assistance.

"You said that it could have gone smoother and it could have gone better. What did you mean by that?" Murphy inquired, seeking clarification about the congressman's remarks concerning Iran that were made during the debate.

Andy Harris calls for officer to take reporter’s camera at press gaggle "Take her camera. You're going to take her camera. She is violating the law. In fact, get an officer in here. She's violating the law on two-party, two-party recording," Harris said, adding, "We need an officer."

Harris grew impatient waiting for an officer to answer his desperate calls, so he forcefully made his way out of the room.

"She's ruining all your chances to get an answer about anything," Harris lamented. "See y'all. Thank her. Thank -- thank her profusely!"