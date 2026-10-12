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Santa Clarita Bike Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Los Angeles County

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday and had burned approximately 40 acres by 1:50 p.m.

Updated on: Oct 12, 2026, 02:52:24 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Update: The Bike Fire burning in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, has grown to approximately 75 acres.

Fire burning in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County. (UnSplash)
Fire burning in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County. (UnSplash)

The wildfire is spreading at a critical rate, and structures are threatened in the areas of Pineview Road, Mountain Park Road and Falter Road, and Pacy Street, according to the helicopter coordinator (HLCO).

Also Read: NC and SC tornado watch today: Which counties and cities are under severe weather alert? Full list

Initial report: A wildfire dubbed the Bike Fire is burning in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, California.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday and had burned approximately 40 acres by 1:50 p.m. See the map here for the latest fire location and affected areas.

Evacuation warnings issued

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones, according to the Genasys evacuation map:

SCL-CRYSTALSPRINGS

SCL-SANDSOUTH

SCL-WOODLAND

SCL-MACMILLAN

SCL-NADEU

The fire was spreading rapidly, according to information attributed to the helicopter coordinator (HLCO). Officials warned that the fire could reach 150–200 acres within the next hour.

A third-alarm response was also requested, according to radio traffic.

  • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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Home/World News/Us News/Santa Clarita Bike Fire: Map, Evacuation Updates As Wildfire Burns In Los Angeles County
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