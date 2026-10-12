Santa Clarita Bike Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Los Angeles County

The wildfire is spreading at a critical rate, and structures are threatened in the areas of Pineview Road, Mountain Park Road and Falter Road, and Pacy Street, according to the helicopter coordinator (HLCO).

Update : The Bike Fire burning in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, has grown to approximately 75 acres.

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Initial report: A wildfire dubbed the Bike Fire is burning in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, California.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday and had burned approximately 40 acres by 1:50 p.m. See the map here for the latest fire location and affected areas.

Evacuation warnings issued Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones, according to the Genasys evacuation map:

SCL-CRYSTALSPRINGS

SCL-SANDSOUTH

SCL-WOODLAND

SCL-MACMILLAN

SCL-NADEU

The fire was spreading rapidly, according to information attributed to the helicopter coordinator (HLCO). Officials warned that the fire could reach 150–200 acres within the next hour.

A third-alarm response was also requested, according to radio traffic.