Georgia mom Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez's killer identified as illegal immigrant, Biden-Harris' border policies blasted again

It has been revealed that the man accused of killing Minelys ‘Mimi’ Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, a 25-year-old Georgia mom, was in the country illegally. Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, has been arrested on kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of Rodriguez-Ramirez. Her remains were eventually found in a tragic turn of events. Georgia mom Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez's (L) killer identified as illegal immigrant Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches (R) (Minelys Zoe Ramírez/Facebook, Habersham County)

In the aftermath of the murder, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are under fire again for their border policies. They were widely criticised in the past following various other crimes, including the murders of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray.

Rivera-Sanches is now expected to be charged with the young TikToker’s murder after an autopsy. Georgia Sen. John Albers said that the suspect had crossed the southern border illegally and was trying to flee to Mexico when he was arrested, according to New York Post.

“The suspected murderer, Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, an illegal immigrant who had no right to be here, was apprehended in Atlanta as he tried to flee back to Mexico,” Albers said in a statement.

Habersham County Police told 11Alive that Rivera-Sanches was in the US illegally.

Meanwhile, remembering the young murdered mother who had moved to Georgia from Puerto Rico six years ago, Albers said she “did everything right, yet her life was cut short because of our federal government’s repeated failure to protect its own citizens.”

Echoing these thoughts, Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch said, “The murder of Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, so close to my district, is a tragedy that should prompt us all to question how much longer we will put our own people at risk due to Washington’s failure to secure our borders.”

“Mimi followed the law, worked hard and raised a family here, yet her life was stolen by an illegal alien who had no right to be in this country,” he added. “Enough is enough. We must protect our families, uphold the dignity of those who respect our laws and restore the security that every community deserves.”

Albers blasted the Biden administration’s lax border policies, saying this is what led to the murders of Rodriguez-Ramirez and Riley. “Once again, our open-border policies have claimed another innocent life on American soil, right here in Georgia,” Albers said. “…How many more lives must be lost due to the open-border policies in Washington, D.C.?”

“Earlier this year, our community mourned the tragic death of Laken Riley, a resident of my district, and now we mourn Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez. These were preventable tragedies, and we will not forget them,” the Chairman of the Georgia Senate’s Public Safety Committee said. “Say their names.”

Minelys ‘Mimi’ Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez’s mom endorses Donald Trump

Meanwhile, during Donald Trump’s recent Georgia rally, he welcomed slain Rodriguez-Ramirez’ mom,Carmen Ramirez, on the stage. She endorsed the former president, saying, “I have a 25-year-old daughter with a lot of life and somebody stopped her life. And we have to stop with this and keep going with Donald Trump.”

In the comment section of the above video, one user blasted Harris, saying, “Kamala Harris doesn't care about stories like this. She laughs and thinks it's a joke despite her being the reason so many Americans have died at the hands of illegal scum.” “God bless this beautiful family. Another horrible and unnecessary tragic death. This cannot go on,” another user wrote. “Another life lost because of the dems. So sad,” commented one user, while another said, “These stories are so sad. They’d be alive if not for the Dems dreams of taking our country over from within and turning it into a hellscape”.