Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez murder: Georgia mom's chilling last text before disappearance revealed

The chilling last text sent by a Georgia mother before she went missing has been revealed. Days after 25-year-old Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez disappeared, her body was found in a tragic turn of events. Shortly after, a 24-year-old man named Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches was arrested in connection to her abduction and murder. Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez's chilling last text before disappearance revealed (Minelys Zoe Ramírez/Facebook)

Rodriguez-Ramirez, who documented her fitness journey on TikTok, disappeared from a Walmart in Cornelia on October 22. Her last haunting text was sent to her fiance, Julio Tovor, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said, according to The Mirror.

The message to Tovor read, “I am waiting for the brother to pick him up.”

Tovor, however, found it very strange. “It didn’t make sense. She doesn’t talk like that,” he told Now Habersham News.

What happened to Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez?

Rodriguez-Ramirez had actually gone to the Walmart to exchange a photo with an individual she did not know very well, as per reports. The next morning, Tovor woke up and realised he had not heard from his partner since the weird text. Worried, he called her mother.

On October 23, Rodriguez-Ramirez was officially reported missing. Remains believed to be her were eventually reportedly found in a “remote area” by the sheriff’s department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Officials have not disclosed where exactly her body was recovered. However, Habersham County Coroner Kelsey McEntire said the remains were found on Furniture Drive, according to 11 Alive. Police are now waiting for the autopsy results to determine her cause of death.

Rodriguez-Ramirez moved to the US from Puerto Rico six years ago after being offered a job at Mt. Vernon Hills Inc. Her daughter, 9, moved back to Puerto Rico to live with her father.

“Minelys talked about her daughter a lot. She treasured her daughter,” Tovor said.

It is unclear if Rivera-Sanches knew Rodriguez-Ramirez, or whether it was just a random crime.