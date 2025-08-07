Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Glenwood, Iowa shooting reports: Active shooter on North Grove Street in Mills County, home on fire

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 07:17 am IST

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter on North Grove Street in Glenwood, Iowa, where a house is also reportedly on fire.

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter on North Grove Street in Glenwood, Iowa, where a house is also reportedly on fire. The incident has prompted a large law enforcement presence in Mills County, and residents are being urged to avoid the area.

Shooting reported in Glenwood, Iowa.(UnSplash)
While officials have not confirmed any injuries, multiple witness reports on social media claim that several people have been shot, and that the suspect may be in custody. These reports remain unverified.

One person reported, “Law enforcement is on the scene of a shots-fired incident in Atlantic, near 8th and Birch. Stay away from the area. Another shots-fired incident was reported in Mills County on N. Groves Street in Glenwood. Unclear if the incidents are related.”

Another wrote, “Ok Glenwood what is going on. Active shooter. Stay inside and stay safe.”

A third witness wrote, “Active shooter followed by a house explosion! Suspect is in custody. Advising the public to stay inside side! They have everywhere blocked off.”

Another reported, “Active shooter in custody now. Multiple injuries one dead. Set the house on fire too. Right across the street from me.”

Another witness reported, “There was a house fire and active shooter near 4th and Grove. Someone said the shooter was apprehended on FB but I haven’t seen anything official yet.”

