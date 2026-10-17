GoFundMe launched for Kaylub Giamanco, who risked life to stop Oregon school gunman

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Kaylub Giamanco and his family. He is the father who ran into an Oregon elementary school during a shooting and stopped the gunman. The fundraiser says the family has “an incredibly difficult road ahead.”

What the GoFundMe says

Kaylub Giamanco, a father from Bend, Oregon, who stopped the gunman at Silver Rail Elementary School. (GoFundme)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the GoFundMe page, the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026, “forever changed lives” and left the community of Bend “heartbroken.” The page says that in the middle of the tragedy, “one father stepped forward.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The fundraiser describes Giamanco as a husband and a father to two girls, ages 5 and 10. It says he has called Bend home since middle school and that both of his daughters attend Silver Rail Elementary. As per the page, he “followed the gunman into the building and stopped him, putting his own life at risk in the process.”

Deep Dive Who is the GoFundMe for Kaylub Giamanco supporting? The fundraiser is for Kaylub, his wife Kelsey and their two daughters. Giamanco is the Silver Rail Elementary parent who followed the gunman into the school and stopped him. What will donations to Kaylub Giamanco’s GoFundMe pay for? The funds are intended to cover trauma-informed therapy and mental health care for the family, possible legal expenses and professional support, lost income, daily living costs and other needs. Why was a GoFundMe started for Kaylub Giamanco and his family? The fundraiser says the family faces a difficult road after the October 15 shooting. It aims to help them with recovery and expenses while Giamanco takes time off work to be with his family.

The page says people are calling him a hero. But it adds that those who know him believe he would say he did what any loving father and community member would have done. “He acted out of love,” the page says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The money is meant to help Kaylub, his wife Kelsey and their two daughters, as per the GoFundMe page. It says the funds will pay for trauma-informed therapy and mental health care for all four of them. It will also cover any legal expenses or professional support that may come up from the events of October 15, as well as lost income and daily living costs while he takes time off work to be with his family. The page adds that it will help with any other needs that come up in the days, weeks and months ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The money is meant to help Kaylub, his wife Kelsey and their two daughters, as per the GoFundMe page. It says the funds will pay for trauma-informed therapy and mental health care for all four of them. It will also cover any legal expenses or professional support that may come up from the events of October 15, as well as lost income and daily living costs while he takes time off work to be with his family. The page adds that it will help with any other needs that come up in the days, weeks and months ahead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Being brave does not mean being unaffected. Being a hero does not mean you don’t need help,” the page says.

Also read: Laura Loomer eyes White House press secretary role after Katie Zacharia's exit

His message, as per the fundraiser

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The GoFundMe says Giamanco wants something good to come out of this. “Good has to come from this. Things have to change. Our children deserve to be safe at school,” it says.

It adds that he “should never have been placed in a situation where such courage was necessary.” As per the page, he wants the tragedy to lead to meaningful change and to a future where children are safer.

The page also asks people to remember the families who lost loved ones and those facing a long recovery. “If you are able to donate, no amount is too small,” it says.

Also read: One briefing, scrutiny over bar qualification preceded Katie Zacharia's swift White House exit

What happened at the school

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to NBC News, Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter, was driving home from lunch when he heard gunshots and saw a gunman entering the school. As per reports, he ran in and killed the teenage suspect. Officials have not named him, but said his actions stopped further loss.

His brother, Kyle Giamanco, told NBC News that Kaylub has a concealed-weapon permit “and decided to go in after” the shooter. Kyle called his brother a hero. He said Kaylub does not want to speak out right now because he feels guilty that he could not save more children.

Police said the suspect gained entry by firing through locked doors. Three senior law enforcement officials identified him as Griffin J John II, 16. Two of them said the gun was bought by his mother around the time of his birthday in August.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A teacher and three children, ages 5, 8 and 11, were killed. A 7-year-old and another teacher were critically injured. The names of the victims have not been released.