According to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, when deputies arrived at the school following a 911 call around 1pm PDT on Thursday, John J. Griffin had already been fatally injured by Kaylub Giamanco.

Kaylub Giamanco was identified to NBC News by his brother, Kyle Giamanco. Kyle said that Kaylub was driving past the school for his lunch break when he heard gunshots. He had a concealed-weapon permit and followed the shooter inside the school. He encountered John J. Griffin inside the special education room where the shootings happened. Kyle Giamanco described his brother as a "hero."

Kaylub Giamanco, 36-year-old carpenter, whose two daughters studied at the Silver Rail Elementary school in Bend, Oregon , was identified as the bystander who intervened and fatally shot the 16-year-old suspect, J ohn J. Griffin , before he killed four and injured two at the school on Thursday.

Why was Kaylub Giamanco at Silver Rail Elementary School during the shooting?

Why was Kaylub Giamanco at Silver Rail Elementary School during the shooting?

Who was the bystander who shot the Silver Rail Elementary School gunman?

Who was the bystander who shot the Silver Rail Elementary School gunman?

The shooting injured three students - a 5-year-old, an eight-year-old and an 11-year-old and a teacher. The five-year-old deceased was identified as Rhoam Summer by their mother, Kelik Summer. The two critically injured, a seven-year-old student and a teacher, were being treated, and their present condition is unknown.

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The motive of John J. Griffin is under investigation as police continue to probe the circumstances of the shooting. NBC News, which first confirmed John J Griffin's identity citing three senior law enforcement officials, noted that his mother bought the shotgun that Griffin used in August this year.

Kaylub Giamanco Praised By National Rifle Association The National Rifle Association (NRA), the US group advocating for gun rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment, praised Kaylub Giamanco's action. In a statement, they highlighted the importance of "law-abiding armed citizenry, hailing Giamanco.

"His decisive actions exemplify the heroism of everyday citizens who are prepared and ready to respond when innocent lives are on the line," the NRA said.

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School District Shuts Down Amid Tragic Shooting After Thursday's shooting, the Bend-La Pine school district, where Silver Rail Elementary School is located, announced that all the schools in the district will be closed. The Bend Education Association, an organization of around 1000 teachers of Bend-La Pine Schools, issued a statement asking for privacy.

“Every day, families trust us with the people they love most. Our children, our students, are precious,” a representative from the group said in a statement. “What happened at Silver Rail today reaches deeply into our entire community. Our hearts are with everyone affected.”

The Bend Police Department has said that there will be law enforcement presence at the school in the coming days.