Billionaire Richard Branson accuses Trump of cozying up to Russia's Putin amid Zelenskyy feud

"What is it about Putin that President Trump fawns over?" Branson wrote, pointing particularly at Trump's relationship with Putin. "How will America’s allies ever be able to trust this administration again when they are now turning against them at a time of war and suffering?"

In an explosive LinkedIn post Thursday, the 76-year-old attacked Trump of being an "appeaser to autocrats and dictators" and alleged that they put "personal whims before the best interests of the American people and those of the free world."

Ahead of the crucial US midterm elections in November, English billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson accused Donald Trump of cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The criticism from Richard Branson came amid the public feud between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CNN reported on Thursday that amid the Trump-Zelenskyy feud, Ukraine has run out of the crucial US-made Patriot air defense system, vital in fending off the attacks from Russia.

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The US also notably signed a deal to import Russian diesel after a phone call with Vladimir Putin on October 9. The US-Russia deal came after the Trump administration-imposed sanctions on countries importing Russian petroleum products.

Then, on Friday, the White House ordered that Starshield, a military internet service provided by Elon Musk's Starlink in Ukraine, be suspended temporarily.

Richard Branson Criticizes Trump Over Ukraine War The slowdown of Starlink/Starshield and the inexplicable lack of advance warning of Russian missile launches have already caused Ukrainian civilians to die unnecessarily," Branson said in his LinkedIn post. "How much worse can it get?"

"If one thing is clear it’s that European leaders must overcome the initial shock about Trump’s recent actions and step up to the plate," he continued. "It’s as much about Europe’s freedom as it is about Ukraine’s sovereignty. Both are worth fighting for."

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The concerns expressed by Branson have recently been echoed by Zelenskyy in an interview with the Financial Times. Trump criticized Zelenskyy over his strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, going to the extent of calling him a "dictator without elections."

Zelenskyy said he can stop the strikes if the Patriots air defense system is provided by the US at a "minimum." When Ukraine, asked for "more air defenses the American response was to weaken Starlink’s service," a statement from Ukraine after the Starshield suspension read.