Katie Zacharia out as White House press secretary after just 5 days on the job: Reports
White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was out effective immediately after Trump suggested she reconsider the role amid harsh media treatment.
Katie Zacharia, political commentator turned White House Press Secretary, has been let go of her role in the Donald Trump administration on Friday, the New York Times reported.
The NYT cited five people familiar with the matter to report that Zacharia has been let go from her White House role effective immediately. The report came moments after Trump said before boarding Air Force One Friday that he had asked Zacharia to “reconsider” if she wants to continue as the White House Press Secretary.
"Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider," Trump said she told Zacharia, noting that Zacharia has been "treated very badly."
"Katie has been treated very badly by the media," Trump said. "Very very badly. Very unfair. I just asked her, is this for you? And she's a nice person. I'm going to let her make that decision. Sean Hannity was a little bit tough. Katie is off to a start that, the news has been so nasty to her.
"I told her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.' Maybe it's not for her."
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More