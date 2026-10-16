Katie Zacharia out as White House press secretary after just 5 days on the job: Reports

Katie Zacharia, political commentator turned White House Press Secretary, has been let go of her role in the Donald Trump administration on Friday, the New York Times reported. New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia stands behind US President Donald Trump as he departs the White House in Washington DC, October 13. (REUTERS)

The NYT cited five people familiar with the matter to report that Zacharia has been let go from her White House role effective immediately. The report came moments after Trump said before boarding Air Force One Friday that he had asked Zacharia to “reconsider” if she wants to continue as the White House Press Secretary.

"Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider," Trump said she told Zacharia, noting that Zacharia has been "treated very badly."

"Katie has been treated very badly by the media," Trump said. "Very very badly. Very unfair. I just asked her, is this for you? And she's a nice person. I'm going to let her make that decision. Sean Hannity was a little bit tough. Katie is off to a start that, the news has been so nasty to her.

"I told her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.' Maybe it's not for her."

This story is being updated.