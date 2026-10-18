Gold IRAs offer physical gold for retirement, but higher fees and strict IRS rules pose challenges for investors

Gold IRAs allow people to save for retirement through physical gold. A gold IRA is a type of self-directed individual retirement account that lets investors hold physical gold as part of their retirement savings. It can also include other precious metals, such as silver, platinum and palladium.

Gold IRAs offer retirement savings through physical gold but come with higher fees and strict IRS rules. (Pexel)

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Gold IRAs work differently from traditional retirement accounts. Instead of holding investments such as stocks or mutual funds, these accounts hold actual precious metals. However, they offer similar tax advantages to traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts (IRAs), according to USA TODAY.

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Investors use gold to protect their retirement savings during uncertain times. Gold has historically been seen as a way to protect wealth during economic uncertainty and market volatility. It can also help diversify a retirement portfolio because its price may move differently from stocks and bonds.

Gold IRAs are not suitable for every investor. These accounts come with additional costs, strict Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules and risks that do not apply in the same way to traditional retirement accounts. Investors need to understand these conditions before deciding whether to include gold in their long-term retirement plans.

Gold IRA benefits and risks for retirement savings

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{{^usCountry}} Gold IRAs can help diversify retirement savings. Since gold may perform differently from traditional investments such as stocks and bonds, holding some gold can spread investment risk across different assets. Gold may also help investors manage the effects of inflation and market volatility, according to USA TODAY. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gold IRAs can help diversify retirement savings. Since gold may perform differently from traditional investments such as stocks and bonds, holding some gold can spread investment risk across different assets. Gold may also help investors manage the effects of inflation and market volatility, according to USA TODAY. {{/usCountry}}

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Investors can own physical gold through a retirement account. A gold IRA gives investors exposure to actual precious metals rather than only financial investments linked to gold prices. Investors can also move money from an existing retirement account into a gold IRA, provided they follow the applicable IRS rules.

Higher fees are one of the main drawbacks of gold IRAs. Investors generally pay annual fees for account administration and secure gold storage. These expenses can be higher than the costs of maintaining traditional retirement accounts, according to USA TODAY.

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Gold prices can rise or fall, affecting retirement savings. Although gold is often viewed as a way to protect wealth during uncertain economic conditions, it does not always deliver positive returns. Its price can remain flat or fall for periods.

Physical gold does not generate regular income. Unlike certain investments that pay dividends or interest, gold does not provide regular income to retirement account holders. Investors mainly depend on changes in gold prices to make money when they sell their holdings, according to USA TODAY.

IRS rules for gold IRA investments and storage

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The IRS has strict rules for gold IRAs. Investors cannot put just any gold product into these accounts. The metals must meet IRS requirements, and the physical gold must be stored at an approved third-party facility rather than at home or in a personal safe.

Most gold IRAs are funded by moving money from existing retirement accounts. Investors commonly use rollovers or transfers from accounts such as a 401(k) or a traditional IRA to fund a gold IRA. This allows them to move existing retirement savings into an account that holds physical precious metals, according to precious metals dealer Goldco, as cited by USA TODAY.

A rollover can help investors move retirement funds without immediate taxes or penalties. Money from a 401(k) or traditional IRA can generally be moved into a gold IRA without triggering taxes or early withdrawal penalties if the transaction follows IRS rollover rules. Investors must follow the required process to avoid unexpected tax bills.

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Investors can also make new contributions to a gold IRA. However, these contributions must follow the annual IRA contribution limits set by the IRS. Since these limits restrict how much new money investors can add each year, rollovers are often the main way people fund gold IRAs, especially when moving savings built up over several years, according to USA TODAY.

Gold held in an IRA must be stored at an approved facility. Investors cannot keep IRA-owned gold at home or in a personal safe. The IRS requires the metals to be held by an approved third-party depository, which is designed to store precious metals securely.

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Gold IRA storage options and their costs

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Investors can choose between two types of gold storage. Depositories generally offer commingled storage and segregated storage. The option an investor selects can affect the annual storage fees charged through the account's custodian.

Commingled storage keeps metals from different investors together. Under this arrangement, an investor's gold is stored alongside precious metals belonging to other customers. The metals are not kept separately for each individual investor.

Segregated storage keeps an investor's metals separate. In this arrangement, the gold is stored separately and labelled in the investor's name. Investors should compare the costs of both storage options before choosing one.

Gold IRA dealers and custodians have different roles

Gold dealers and IRA custodians have different responsibilities. Dealers sell physical gold and other approved precious metals, while custodians manage the retirement accounts and help ensure compliance with federal rules. Even when a business markets itself as a gold IRA company, the dealer and custodian remain separate entities under federal regulations.

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Gold dealers help investors buy the metals for their accounts. Companies such as American Hartford Gold and Priority Gold help investors purchase precious metals for gold IRAs and may guide them through the rollover process. Dealers set the prices of the metals they sell and may coordinate purchases with custodians, according to USA TODAY.

Dealers do not manage the retirement account itself. Although they help investors purchase gold, dealers are not responsible for administering the IRA or ensuring that the account is structured according to IRS rules. Their role is different from that of the custodian.

Every gold IRA must have an IRS-approved custodian. The custodian is responsible for administering the retirement account, processing transactions and ensuring that the account follows federal retirement regulations, according to USA TODAY.

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Custodians handle account administration and required paperwork. They help move money into the account, coordinate gold purchases with dealers, manage required reporting and arrange storage. However, they do not choose the metals for investors or provide investment advice.

Equity Trust Company is one example of a gold IRA custodian. The company administers self-directed IRAs covering different alternative assets, including precious metals.

Gold IRA fees can exceed $1,000 a year

Gold IRA holders usually pay two main annual fees. These are custodial fees and storage fees. Custodial fees cover account administration, recordkeeping and IRS reporting, while storage fees cover the costs of keeping the physical gold secure, according to USA TODAY.

Annual gold IRA fees can range from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000. The total depends on factors such as the account's size, the custodian and the type of storage selected. Larger accounts may qualify for lower percentage-based fees, while flat fees can take up a greater share of the value of smaller accounts.

Investors may also have to pay setup and transaction fees. Some providers charge a one-time fee when opening the account. Custodians may charge around $25 to $50 for each trade, while other transaction costs may be included in the dealer's pricing, often at around 1% to 2% of the metals' value, according to USA TODAY.

Investors should check all fees before opening an account. Since gold IRA companies have different fee structures, investors should review the complete list of charges in advance. This can help them understand the total cost of owning physical gold through a retirement account.

How to open a gold IRA account

Opening a gold IRA starts with choosing an approved custodian. Investors should compare custodial fees, minimum investment requirements and customer support before selecting a company to administer their self-directed retirement account.

The next step is funding the account. Investors can use an eligible rollover, a transfer from another retirement account or new contributions within the applicable IRS limits. Moving funds from an employer-sponsored retirement plan may require coordination with the plan administrator, according to USA TODAY.

Investors must then choose a dealer and IRS-approved metals. Once the account has been funded, the investor selects a dealer and chooses eligible gold or other precious metals. The custodian processes the purchase, and the metals are sent directly to an approved depository for storage.

Keeping accurate records can help investors avoid tax problems. Investors should maintain records of transactions and ensure that transfers are handled correctly between custodians. Following the required procedures can help prevent unexpected taxes and penalties.

Gold IRAs may suit some retirement plans, but not all

Gold IRAs may be useful as part of a broader retirement plan. They can help investors diversify their savings and reduce their reliance on traditional financial markets. However, higher fees, market risks and strict IRS rules mean these accounts may not be the best choice for everyone, according to USA TODAY.

Investors should consider their long-term goals before putting retirement money into gold. A gold IRA is generally better viewed as one part of a balanced retirement portfolio rather than the main place to keep retirement savings. Investors should consider their investment timeline, risk tolerance and overall financial goals before making a decision.