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Golden Trump statue is no idol for worship, pastor insists

Golden Trump statue is no idol for worship, pastor insists

Updated on: May 09, 2026 03:35 am IST
AFP |
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A massive gilded statue of President Donald Trump installed at his Miami golf course is definitely not a "golden calf" to be worshipped, the pastor who led a dedication ceremony for the eyebrow-raising effigy insisted Friday.

Golden Trump statue is no idol for worship, pastor insists

Financed by cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and supporters of Trump, the 15-foot tall bronze statue is covered in gold leaf a favorite style of the president and its fate had been uncertain as its creator awaited final payment for months.

But the "Don Colossus" statue, which depicts Trump raising his fist after surviving an assassination attempt in 2024, was finally unveiled Wednesday at Trump National Doral.

Televangelist Mark Burns, an ally of the 79-year-old billionaire president who led the dedication ceremony, quickly sought to get ahead of any claims of idol worship which is expressly forbidden in the Ten Commandments.

"Let me say this plainly: this is not a golden calf," he said later that night on X, referring to the Old Testament idol that famously made Moses irate after he received the Commandments.

The statue at Doral "reminds us of the hand of God over President Trump's life," Burns wrote in his initial post.

"We thank God for preserving him and not allowing his life to be taken, not once, but multiple times."

The creator of the statue, Alan Cottrill, told AFP on Friday that after months of waiting for the payments to come through, he had finally gotten paid in full two weeks ago.

"The next day I installed the statue in Florida," he said. "And no, I was not invited to the dedication."

aue-des/sst

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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