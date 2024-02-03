'Goodnight my favourite': The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin dies at 50 from lung cancer, wife pens emotional tribute

Jonnie Irwin, the English TV presenter, met a tragic death from cancer at the age of 50 on Friday, February 2. A Place in the Sun star is survived by his wife and three sons. Jonnie Irwin, the English TV presenter, met a tragic death from cancer at the age of 50 on Friday,(Instagram)

The news of Irwin's demise, following a three-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer, was shared on his Instagram handle with his friends and fans on Friday night.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The post had an old picture of Jonnie and his wife Jessica riding a motorcycle with a big smile on their faces.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched into our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on. Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten," the caption read.

Irwin's wife pays devastating tribute

Meanwhile in a post on Instagram, Irwin's wife Jessica penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, calling him "magical and most handsome man" and vowed to make him proud.

"Good night my favourite. Thank you for everything," she wrote

“I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the saddness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today.

“His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep. He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys,” she added.

This is a developing story, pls visit back for more updates!