Google Messages undergoes massive layout fix: Here's what has changed

Google Messages' landscape mode has been subject to criticism for its alleged challenging display. Google has reportedly acknowledged this issue and is now revamping its dull landscape layout to make it more striking. According to androidpolice.com, the landscape mode has changed. New Google Messages features incoming?

Google revamps its messaging app with slight but striking changes

Google Messages' current landscape mode uses up more space on one side than the other, which does not give the user a balanced feel when they flip their phone sideways.

ALSO READ | Posting memes can get you jailed in Texas? All about the new HB 366 bill

Developers at Google are, according to the report, now tweaking some features to solve these problems and give things a better, user-friendly experience. According to an Android Authority report, there were a few changes made to the user interface of Google Messages' new beta version. The first change is a rather small but interesting one, where there is a change in the space-sharing between the message list and the chat screen.

New features on Google Messages app

There is also a striking difference on how PDF files show up in RCS chats. In the current version of the application, users are not able to get a preview of the PDF, but the upcoming versions could include a preview of the first page right on the chat screen. However, it looks like protected PDFs may not get this feature, looking at privacy concerns. This feature is already available on popular messaging applications like WhatsApp. It shows a quick preview of PDFs so that users can understand the gist without opening the file.

There are some changes in the action buttons on Google Messages as well, including the call, video, contact details, and search. The features now come along with text labels, which is albeit a small change but helps new users understand the respective features with just one glimpse.