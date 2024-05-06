 Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice, 'drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly' shocks internet - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice, 'drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly' shocks internet

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Many users slammed Google for its outrageous result to a basic medical query, ‘Google did you fire your QA team?’ asked a user.

In a jaw-dropping and quite embarrassing turn of events, the latest AI-driven iteration of Google Search, dubbed Google SGE (or Search Generative Experience), has been caught dispensing advice straight out of a science fiction novel. When a user Googled how to bid farewell to those pesky kidney stones pronto, he received a recommendation that's, well, downright outrageous: guzzling down a couple of gallons of your own pee every day. Yes, you read that correctly.

Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice on how to pass kidney stones quickly: drink urine((Screenshot shared by Barry Schwartz))
Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice on how to pass kidney stones quickly: drink urine((Screenshot shared by Barry Schwartz))

The revelation came to light when a post on X, courtesy of @dril showcased this mind-boggling response. “Perfect, Redy to Go. Ship it out” he wrote and what followed was a barrage of comments Google wasn't happy about.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“With all due respect, this is not a good product,” commented tech genius Mic King.

“Half a century of building the entire discipline of data science and computer organization and we're going to set it all on fire for AI marketing and short term scam profits,” wrote a reader.

“I know I for one, when I am googling for answers, want randomly generated legal and medical advice. Finance ghouls who run the tech industry have bought up everything useful and replacing the internet's usefulness as the world's greatest library with a magic eight ball,” commented another.

When several others ran to Google to search for the same query, it did show similar results.

Now, while Google has had its fair share of eyebrow-raising moments in the past, this latest gaffe from the SGE squad might just take the cake. However, now the search engine has changed its answer to the question and may not provide similar results.

Also Read: All About Kidney Stones, prevention and cure

If you want to know the correct answer, this is it - You must drink more water (aim for 2-3 liters), especially in hot weather or after heavy labor. Watch your diet; cut back on salt and vitamin C supplements. Keep infections in check, manage obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular risks. And if they're too rowdy, urological interventions like lithotripsy or endoscopic surgery can evict them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice, 'drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly' shocks internet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On