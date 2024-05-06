In a jaw-dropping and quite embarrassing turn of events, the latest AI-driven iteration of Google Search, dubbed Google SGE (or Search Generative Experience), has been caught dispensing advice straight out of a science fiction novel. When a user Googled how to bid farewell to those pesky kidney stones pronto, he received a recommendation that's, well, downright outrageous: guzzling down a couple of gallons of your own pee every day. Yes, you read that correctly. Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice on how to pass kidney stones quickly: drink urine((Screenshot shared by Barry Schwartz))

The revelation came to light when a post on X, courtesy of @dril showcased this mind-boggling response. “Perfect, Redy to Go. Ship it out” he wrote and what followed was a barrage of comments Google wasn't happy about.

“With all due respect, this is not a good product,” commented tech genius Mic King.

“Half a century of building the entire discipline of data science and computer organization and we're going to set it all on fire for AI marketing and short term scam profits,” wrote a reader.

“I know I for one, when I am googling for answers, want randomly generated legal and medical advice. Finance ghouls who run the tech industry have bought up everything useful and replacing the internet's usefulness as the world's greatest library with a magic eight ball,” commented another.

When several others ran to Google to search for the same query, it did show similar results.

Now, while Google has had its fair share of eyebrow-raising moments in the past, this latest gaffe from the SGE squad might just take the cake. However, now the search engine has changed its answer to the question and may not provide similar results.

If you want to know the correct answer, this is it - You must drink more water (aim for 2-3 liters), especially in hot weather or after heavy labor. Watch your diet; cut back on salt and vitamin C supplements. Keep infections in check, manage obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular risks. And if they're too rowdy, urological interventions like lithotripsy or endoscopic surgery can evict them.