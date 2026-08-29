Governor Mifflin school shooting fears: What happened at football game? Official update sparks outrage; ‘shame on you’

There were fears of a shooting during a football game in the Governor Mifflin School District in Shillington, Pennsylvania on August 28. However, these fears have turned out to be false as the school district provided an official update.

What happened at Governor Mifflin school?

There were fears of a shooting in the Governor Mifflin School District in Pennsylvania, but it turned out to be false. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The school district issued a statement saying “At our Governor Mifflin High School football game this evening, a student reported that another student was in possession of a weapon.”

On hearing this, the ‘Safe Schools team, along with local police, immediately acted in accordance with our district safety protocol in response to this report.’ However, upon searching the student was not found to be in possession of any weapon, and no weapon was found on campus either.

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“Although this report was thankfully found to be unsubstantiated, we want to remind all of our families and students that it is always best to air on the side of caution and report any concerns regarding the safety of our students and school community to a trusted adult. Thank you for your cooperation and for partnering with us in our student’s safety,” the statement added.

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Mifflin shooting fears spread before the update

{{^usCountry}} Prior to the official update, several people feared there had been a shooting at the football game. “Anyone have any info on the shooting that just happened at the Mifflin/ wilson football game tonight!!?,” one wrote on Facebook. Another wrote “Passed by the Mifflin football field and seen people running heard there was a shooting at the mifflin football game smdh wtf.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to the official update, several people feared there had been a shooting at the football game. “Anyone have any info on the shooting that just happened at the Mifflin/ wilson football game tonight!!?,” one wrote on Facebook. Another wrote “Passed by the Mifflin football field and seen people running heard there was a shooting at the mifflin football game smdh wtf.” {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, the fears about the Governor Mifflin school shooting comes after a shooting incident at Independence High School in Bakersfield, California, during a football game left one dead. There was another shooting in Gadsden, Alabama at a Waffle House which left several people injured.

False alarm about Mifflin sparks angry reactions

The false report about Mifflin sparked outrage online. One wrote “I don't know which kids are involved in this but after the shooting that injured multiple last week this is VERY poor taste. Shame on each and every one of you. I've notified OPD and school officials. I don't know if there is anything that can be done about it, but at the very least I hope you think twice about your actions. Call me Karen if you must but making a joke of gun violence is not acceptable.”

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Another local added “Thankfully, everyone was safe. Just as importantly, a student saw something concerning and had the courage to say something. We should never ignore or dismiss a possible threat. It is always better to report a concern and allow trained professionals to investigate. I commend the student who spoke up, along with the school district and law enforcement for responding quickly. Please continue talking with your children about the importance of being alert, making responsible choices, and immediately reporting anything that could threaten the safety of others. Keeping our schools and community safe is a responsibility we all share. See something, say something. Let's continue looking out for one another!”.

One person also referred to the incident in a post that said “Final high school football score. Wilson 48-Gov. Mifflin 7. The game was stopped near the end of the third quarter due to to a Police Emergency.”

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