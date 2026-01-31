Grady Demond Wilson family: Who is Sanford and Son star's wife Cicely? Details about children, net worth out

Grady Demond Wilson, the actor popular for playing Lamont Sanford on NBC’s Sanford and Son, has died. He was 79. His son, Demond Wilson Jr, confirmed that the television star passed away on Friday morning at his home in Palm Springs, California, following complications from cancer. However, the specific cancer type or the official cause of death was not revealed. Grady Demond Wilson died following complications from cancer (X)

Wilson Jr told TMZ: “I loved him. He was a great man.”

As a child, Wilson danced on Broadway and later graced the stage of Harlem’s Apollo Theatre by his early teens. His life took a turn when he served in the Vietnam War with the US Army, where he was wounded in action. After returning home, he started acting.

His rise to fame came with Sanford and Son, which aired from 1972 to 1977 and became a hit. Wilson’s portrayal of Lamont Sanford helped anchor the sitcom, an American adaptation of the British series Steptoe and Son.

Grady Demond Wilson family details: Who is his wife and children?

Grady Demond Wilson got married to Cicely Johnston in 1974. She is a former model and appeared in a 1970s film Caged Heat, as per her IMDB profile.

The couple has six children: Christopher, Demond Jr., Louise, Sarah, Nicole, and Mellisa.

Grady Demond Wilson net worth

Wilson has a net worth of $2.5 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The website states that he managed to bag a $1 million contract with CBS to star in a comedy series called 'Baby… I'm Back!'.

Grady Demond Wilson's passing follows the loss of another Sanford and Son alum, Lynn Hamilton, who died in June 2025. Fans paid tribute to Wilson on social media.

“Rest in Power, Demond Wilson. 🕊️” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“R.I.P. to Grady Demond Wilson & Redd Foxx. Sanford & Son is still one of my favorite shows of all time,” another one tweeted.