Grady Demond Wilson's cause of death: How did Sanford and Son star die at 79?
Grady Demond Wilson, known for his role in Sanford and Son, has died following a pronged battle with cancer in Palm Springs, California. He was 79.
SITCOM star Grady Demond Wilson has passed away at the age of 79, confirmed his son.
The actor, who is most recognized for his role as Lamont Sanford in the NBC series Sanford and Son, passed away at his residence in Palm Springs, California on Friday.
Also Read: Epstein's final note: Emails exchanged between investigators reveal surprising details on sex offender's death
What was Grady Demond Wilson's cause of death?
His son, Demond Wilson Jr., confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that his father succumbed to cancer after a prolonged battle.
He has led tributes for the cherished actor, expressing, “I love him. He was a great man.”
Wilson Jr. did not disclose the specific type of cancer his father had or the date of his diagnosis.
In a heart-felt tribute on X, one fan wrote: “RIP Demond Wilson. My parents were pretty insistent on a 10 PM bed time when I was a kid, but they always let me make an exception for ‘Sanford and Son’ when it came on WPHL at 10. Always worth it.”
"RIP to Grady "Lamont" Demond Wilson, Dead at 79 Years Old. Dream with the Angels, good brother 🙏🏽," another said.
Who was Grady Demond Wilson? A look at his career
Wilson was featured in the NBC sitcom from 1972 to 1977, after which he portrayed Raymond Ellis in Baby… I’m Back!
He played the role of Ellis for a single season before rising to fame on ABC’s The New Odd Couple in 1982. After ten years, he made his film debut in the comedy Me and the Kid in 1993.
Co-starring with Redd Foxx in Sanford and Son, the duo challenged racial stereotypes on screen.
Following a nearly two-decade hiatus from acting, Demond accepted his final role in 2023 in the drama Eleanor’s Bench.
Also Read: What was Catherine O’Hara's net worth? A look at Emmy-winning star's wealth and family
Grady Demond Wilson's family
Wilson is survived by his wife, the former model Cicely Johnston, along with their six children. Wilson and Cicely got married in 1974,
In addition to being an actor and a Vietnam veteran with the US Army, Demond was ordained as a Christian minister in the 1980s, according to The SUN.
He established the Restoration House of America to assist former inmates in their reintegration into society.
Demond also authored a memoir and several Christian-themed books.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk