Grady Demond Wilson's cause of death: How did Sanford and Son star die at 79?

SITCOM star Grady Demond Wilson has passed away at the age of 79, confirmed his son. Actor Grady Demond Wilson passes away at 79: Tributes have poured in, with his son expressing deep love and respect for his father.

The actor, who is most recognized for his role as Lamont Sanford in the NBC series Sanford and Son, passed away at his residence in Palm Springs, California on Friday.

Also Read: Epstein's final note: Emails exchanged between investigators reveal surprising details on sex offender's death

What was Grady Demond Wilson's cause of death? His son, Demond Wilson Jr., confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that his father succumbed to cancer after a prolonged battle.

He has led tributes for the cherished actor, expressing, “I love him. He was a great man.”

Wilson Jr. did not disclose the specific type of cancer his father had or the date of his diagnosis.

In a heart-felt tribute on X, one fan wrote: “RIP Demond Wilson. My parents were pretty insistent on a 10 PM bed time when I was a kid, but they always let me make an exception for ‘Sanford and Son’ when it came on WPHL at 10. Always worth it.”

"RIP to Grady "Lamont" Demond Wilson, Dead at 79 Years Old. Dream with the Angels, good brother 🙏🏽," another said.