What was Catherine O’Hara's net worth? A look at Emmy-winning star's wealth and family

Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara, celebrated for her performances in Home Alone, Best in Show, and Schitt's Creek, died at the age of 71 on Friday, January 30. Catherine O'Hara, acclaimed Canadian actress of Schitt's Creek fame, died at 71. (REUTERS)

O'Hara received an Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her portrayal of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, where she played the theatrically demanding family matriarch alongside Dan and Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy.

Her most recent appearance was alongside Seth Rogen in his industry satire The Studio on Apple TV, where she earned an Emmy nomination for her role in the black comedy.

What was Catherine O'Hara net worth? O'Hara's estimated net worth at the time of her death was around $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, which compiles data from public sources along with information supplied by celebrities or their representatives.

She was a founding member of SCTV, which aired from 1976 to 1984, and boasts over 100 acting credits.

In 1994, O'Hara and her spouse, Bo Welch, whom she encountered on the set of Beetlejuice, purchased a residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles for $1.25 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, similar properties in the vicinity have recently been sold for $4 million. The couple's marriage lasted for over thirty years.

Her earnings from acting in film and television were estimated to be approximately $4.2 million, whereas her income from royalties and residuals (including film, television, and voice work) amounted to roughly $2.5 million.

Catherine O’Hara's family: All we know about her kids O'Hara and Bo Welch welcomed two sons, Matthew Welch in 1994 and Luke Welch in 1997. Despite pursuing careers in front of the camera like their mother, they both chose to work behind the scenes.

According to reports, Matthew has been involved in set construction and design, contributing to projects such as Schitt’s Creek, while Luke, a set dresser located in Vancouver, has participated in various productions, including The Last of Us.