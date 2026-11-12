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Graham Gerade, an inventor, is married to Kimberly Powell, who allegedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Kimberly Powell allegedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a report noted, amid the ongoing scandal of his relation with Alice Huang.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 15:03:45 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Kimberly Powell an executive at Nvidia allegedly had an affair with CEO Jensen Huang, as per a New York Times report. This news comes at a time when Huang is embattled following his affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation) coming to light.

Kimberly Powell, who allegedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, is married to Graham Gerade who is reportedly an inventor. (X/@PawsMeta, X/@Ministerr)
Kimberly Powell, who allegedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, is married to Graham Gerade who is reportedly an inventor. (X/@PawsMeta, X/@Ministerr)

It has also been alleged that Alice is a Chinese spy though Beijing has denied the allegations. However, the probe springing from Huang's infidelity could see him ousted from the company he dreamed up in a Denny's booth before taking it to great heights.

Track latest updates on Nvidia here

Deep Dive

Who is Graham Gerade, Kimberly Powell’s husband?

A Daily Beast report identified Graham Gerade as the husband of Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. The article describes him as a 54-year-old inventor and co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application.

What patent is Graham Gerade listed as an inventor on?

Gerade is listed as a co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application. The patent was filed in November 2009 and granted in February 2014.

What does Graham Gerade’s medical imaging viewer application do?

Its patent abstract says the application displays grayscale medical images with a higher range on a platform optimized for a lower range. It also performs pixel calculations based on a user's selected window center and width.
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While Huang or Powell have not issued public statements regarding the recent allegations, the Nvidia CEO sent out an email apologizing for his affair, after the news of his links with Alice Huang broke. At the time, the Nvidia head had also apologized for hurting his family and employees.

Gerade is 54 years old, as per the report. He is a co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application. Gerade is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot noted, “Powell is married to Graham Gerade, a software engineer (public records link him to Diameter Health) and USPTO co-inventor on a medical imaging viewer app. They live in the San Jose/Monte Sereno area.”

What to know about Graham Gerade's patent?

Graham D. Gerade is listed as one of the inventors of the Medical imaging viewer, and a patent for the same was granted in February 2014. It was filed in November 2009.

Also Read | Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, appeared to accept her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang; had introduced the two

“A medical imaging viewer application processes and interactively displays grayscale images having a higher grayscale range (bit depth) on a platform optimized for a lower grayscale range. The application additionally provides pixel calculations based on the user's selection of a window center and a window width,” the abstract reads.

Apart from Gerade, the other co-inventors are Hamid Tabatabaie and Amy J. Vreeland.

Kimberly Powell drops out of health summit

Powell was slated to be on the opening panel of the Milken Institute's Future of Health Summit on Thursday morning. The session, titled Engineering the Next Era of Human Health, was expected to explore how technology can reshape medicine and drug development.

Meg Tirrell of CNN noted that organisers had been informed of Powell's withdrawal after the report about her alleged relationship surfaced.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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