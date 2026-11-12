Jensen Huang dreamed up Nvidia in a Denny's booth; now he could be ousted as CEO

Jensen Huang had dreamed up Nvidia in a Denny's booth, and now he could be ousted as the CEO. This comes amid a probe of Huang's relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation), who is allegedly a Chinese spy. Beijing has denied Alice being a spy for them, even as Huang admitted to his affair. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dreamed up the company in a Silicon Valley Denny's. (AFP) A fresh New York Times report alleged that Huang also had an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, a vice president at Nvidia who reported directly to the CEO. However, Huang or Powell are yet to comment on this development. As Huang could stand to lose control of the company he built into the industry leader it is today, here's a look at how the idea for Nvidia was formed in a humble Denny's booth. How Jensen Huang dreamed up Nvidia in a Denny's booth

Deep Dive How did Jensen Huang come up with the idea for Nvidia? Why is Nvidia’s board reportedly considering replacing Jensen Huang? Does Nvidia have a succession plan if Jensen Huang leaves as CEO?

Huang launched the idea of Nvidia from a booth at a Denny's in San Jose, California. A plaque above the red booth at the outlet reads, “THE BOOTH THAT LAUNCHED A $2 TRILLION COMPANY.”

In 1993, Huang dreamed up the idea of Nvidia with co-founders and electrical engineers Curtis Priem and Chris Malachowsky. Notably, Huang's first job had been washing dishes at a Denny's in Oregon, when he was 15. Also Read | Jensen Huang’s two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, earn over $1 million each at Nvidia By 30, Huang was married to Lori Mills and had two children. This is when he found himself in the San Jose Denny's, sketching a plan for Nvidia. The company is now worth more than $4 trillion in market value, a CNN report noted. In 2023, Denny's CEO Kelli Valade was joined by Huang to hang the plaque in the Silicon Valley outlet. “This is a place where we fuel ideas. Your story is so inspiring it will continue to inspire people at Denny’s,” Valade had said, while Huang had added, “Denny’s has taught me so many lessons.”

The Denny's plaque for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Nvidia)