What happens in Nvidia, will not stay in Nvidia | Number Theory
This two-part data journalism series will explain Nvidia’s business and geo-economic importance
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extra-marital affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang is less a personal matter and more an incident with serious political and business ramifications.
The reason for this is an intersection between Huang’s centrality to Nvidia and the company’s critical importance in the ongoing AI-driven tech boom and great power competition. This two-part data journalism series will explain Nvidia’s business and geo-economic importance.
- Nvidia is facing investor anxiety after Huang’s admission of the affairJensen Huang admitted to his affair with Alice Huang in an internal company communication via email. Nvidia had earlier denied these allegations. The board of the company has launched an internal investigation. On 9th November, US President Donald Trump said that the FBI was “looking into” the issue. Nvidia’s stock price fell by 4.3% between November 6 and 9 –– only one trading session to be sure –– and its market cap has seen the erosion of $192 billion. Huang is not just the CEO but also a co-founder and owns $164 billion worth of Nvidia’s stock, James Mackintosh wrote in his WSJ column Streetwise published on November 9. Huang also has no clear succession plan in place, so the keyman risk to Nvidia remains huge.
- Nvidia unlocked a next level business after release of ChatGPT: Data centers and AIIf Jensen Huang’s extra-marital affair had been found out in the 2010s, its commercial implications would have perhaps excited some video game nerds. Not anymore. Today, Nvidia’s production matters to the world for a far more consequential purpose than video games, which is what GPUs, or graphic processing units, were primarily required for before the advent of the AI boom. Nvidia’s revenue generation has seen a massive shift in favour of data centres and AI after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022. According to Nvidia data analysed by Our World in Data, its AI and data centre revenue has increased 1,300 times between 2014 and 2026, even as its gaming, devices, automotive category remained flat. Nvidia accounts for 85% of the GPU market share according to an analysis by Yahoo Finance.
- Why Nvidia matters for the larger AI storyNvidia’s market dominance in the AI story comes from the fact that it designs –– although it does not make them –– the most cutting-edge GPUs which are used in data centres. Almost every frontier AI company is dependent on access to Nvidia chips –– more on its geo-economic implications in the next part –– and this makes Nvidia part of the coveted AI hardware trifecta along with ASML and TSMC. The Dutch company ASML makes the most advanced lithographic machines which are required to make chips and the Taiwanese company TSMC makes the most cutting-edge chips in the world. To be sure, Nvidia’s systemic risk goes beyond its technological know-how. As one of the most valuable companies in the world –– it has even been the most valuable for some periods ––Nvidia also has a huge stake in the larger financial ecosystem around AI, which it has also contributed towards developing. These pages had discussed earlier research from Bank of International Settlement (BIS) economists on the circular relationships among AI firms. While, the BIS analysis did not provide company-wise details, an FT Alphaville analysis attributed a “balance sheet as service analysis” to Nvidia. The analysis was based on a Goldman Sachs note which says that “Conventional leverage increasingly understates the [Nvidia] credit story as ecosystem support sits in contingent, contractual, and potentially off-balance-sheet forms”.
- To conclude, what happens in Nvidia, will not stay in Nvidia and has the potential to send a seismic shock through the entire AI economy thanks to the interconnected financials. What makes the story even more complicated is Nvidia’s importance in the ongoing Sino-US competition in AI, which is what the second part of the series will discuss.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Kishore
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. He heads the newsroom's data journalism team, which produces Number Theory, a daily data-driven feature for the print edition and the HT app. Number Theory uses data analysis and story-telling based on it to add value to the newsroom’s daily coverage by putting stories in a larger context on a range of issues, including politics, macroeconomy, markets, global affairs and climate. Under his leadership HT’s data journalism work has established itself as a niche product in Indian journalism and pushed the boundaries of marrying academic rigour with news sense and speed. Along with writing and editing data stories, he has also been writing a weekly political economy column called Terms of Trade for HT Premium. A trained economist with an MPhil degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kishore has also been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Advanced Studies of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania. Along with his journalistic work, his writings have also appeared in journals such as the Economic and Political Weekly and working papers for CASI and UNESCAP.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShreya Khandelwal
Shreya Khandelwal is a trainee (data) at Hindustan Times and part of the team that produces Number Theory, a daily data story feature of the paper’s print edition. Her primary responsibility on the team is to cover economic stories using publicly-available datasets. She also contributes to reporting on the economy for the newspaper's business section. Before joining the Hindustan Times newsroom in June 2026, she completed her MA in Economics from Azim Premji University and BA (Prog.) in Economics and Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi. During her master's, she interned at the Centre for Analytical Finance (Indian School of Business), where she provided inputs on the industrial sector for the Telangana Rising 2047 vision project and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) where she worked on industrial pathways in developed and developing countries and foreign trade agreements.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Jha
Abhishek Jha is Assistant Editor-Data at Hindustan Times. He uses statistical programming to generate newsworthy insights from large datasets. He is part of the team that produces Number Theory, a daily data story feature of the paper’s print edition. Since March 2024, he has been writing Weather Bee, a weekly column for the Hindustan Times website. He is a chemical engineer by training, who specialises in stories related to weather, climate, and the environment. Jha has been at HT since 2018, where he offers data-driven perspective and analysis on politics, environment, weather, climate, economy and society. His work includes data coverage of elections in India and abroad, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections; the disasters and extreme weather resulting from changing climate, such as floods, droughts, heat waves, cold waves, and dwindling snow cap in the Himalayas; the factors that drive poor air quality in northern India; the changing patterns of land use; the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on labour market conditions; the changing pattern of consumer spending seen in the new consumer spending surveys; and social norms seen in the surveys such as the National Family Health Survey.Read More