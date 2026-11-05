Greenville explosion: Fire contained at Loveland Products' plant; shelter-in-place order lifted

An explosion at the Loveland Products chemical plant in Greenville, Mississippi, on Wednesday sent a large plume of black smoke into the air. Emergency crews contained the fire, and officials later lifted the shelter-in-place order. No injuries were immediately reported.

What happened at the plant

A large plume of black smoke rises after an explosion at the Loveland Products chemical plant in Greenville, Mississippi. (Sara Moreland Hester via AP)

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Emergency crews responded on Wednesday to an explosion at a chemical plant in Greenville, Mississippi. The blast sent a large plume of black smoke into the air.

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According to the reports, crews were told of the explosion just after 7am local time at the Loveland Products plant, city officials said in a news release. Greenville is in the Mississippi Delta region and has about 26,000 people. It is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Jackson, the state capital.

Early information from plant management says the incident involves a fire linked to a herbicide chemical inside a hot box, according to WLBT.

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According to WLBT, the shelter-in-place order has been lifted and the fire has been contained. The Washington County Emergency Operations Center said fire crews are being deconned. It also said safety steps are being taken in case of exposure to certain chemicals.

As per WRAL, no injuries were immediately reported, said Sara Moreland Hester, a deputy emergency management director for Washington County and a local firefighter. She said that by midmorning the fire was controlled but not fully put out.

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Nutrien, the parent company of Loveland, said the fire was “being managed,” according to WRAL. It said plant leaders were working with first responders. Loveland Products is based in Loveland, Colorado, and makes fertilizer, plant nutrition and crop protection products.

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Who responded and what officials said

According to WLBT, the Greenville Fire Department started its response right away and asked for help from several agencies, including the Riverside and Leland fire departments. The Greenville Mid-Delta Airport Fire Department was asked to bring special firefighting foam. Pafford Emergency Medical Services was kept on standby.

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The Washington County Emergency Operations Center is working with the regional hazardous materials response team. More fire and safety teams from nearby counties were also sent. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality have sent staff to the scene.

Greenville Mayor Errick D Simmons said, “Our first priority is the safety of our residents, our first responders, and everyone working at or near the facility,” as per WLBT. He asked residents to stay calm, avoid the area and give crews room to work.

As per WRAL, Simmons also said in the news release, “We are coordinating with emergency response agencies to assess the situation, contain the fire, and determine whether additional protective measures are necessary.”