Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.: 5 things to know on ICE agent charged for assault in Minnesota

In a rare instance of possible punitive action against the Immigration and Customs Service agents, an arrest warrant has been issued against a 35-year-old ICE agent, Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. Morgan Jr. is accused of pointing a gun at a vehicle on a highway in Richfield, Minnesota, in February.

An ICE agent stands alongside a long line of travelers waiting to pass through a TSA Checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport on March 28. (Representational)(Getty Images via AFP)

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Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. faces felony assault charges in Hennepin County, Minnesota's largest county. The incident happened at the interchange of Highway 61 in Richfield during the Operation Metro Surge. As of now, an arrest warrant has only been issued against Morgan Jr., and he is not in custody. The two second-degree assault charges against him were announced by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Thursday.

In this article, we'll look at 5 key facts on Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.

Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.: 5 Things To Know

1. Pointed Gun Over Lane Issue: Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. was driving back from his shift on the shoulder of the Highway 61 road. One vehicle entered the shoulder ahead of Morgan Jr's car and then moved away. The county attorney alleged the agent pointed the gun at the vehicle in response.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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