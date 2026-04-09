Grindr hosting White House Correspondents’ dinner? Fact-checking viral claim about dating app

Several social media accounts on X claimed that Grindr the gay dating app was hosting the White House Correspondents' dinner, causing a buzz.

The White House is seen in the background with a LGBTQ flag in front. (X/@MarioNawfal)

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“Grindr, the gay dating app, will host its first-ever White House Correspondents’ Dinner party, joining the lineup of events ahead of the April 25 WHCA dinner,” one shared on X. Another added “The White House is set to host Grindr, the popular gay hookup app, for its first White House Correspondents’ Dinner party.”

Yet another influencer wrote in all caps “GRINDR TO HOST WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER,” pushing it as ‘breaking’ information.

Grindr to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

Grindr is hosting the “White House Correspondents’ dinner Weekend Party”, which is the night before the main event. It has been dubbed ‘nerd prom’ for many years, The Hill reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, Grindr is not hosting the correspondents' dinner itself, but a party prior to the dinner. Grok fact-checked the claims on X saying "Grindr is hosting its first "White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend Party" the night before the actual WHCA dinner (April 25, 2026), in Georgetown. The main event is entertained by mentalist Oz Pearlman—not Grindr. It's a side event to connect policymakers, journalists, and LGBTQ leaders." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, Grindr is not hosting the correspondents' dinner itself, but a party prior to the dinner. Grok fact-checked the claims on X saying "Grindr is hosting its first "White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend Party" the night before the actual WHCA dinner (April 25, 2026), in Georgetown. The main event is entertained by mentalist Oz Pearlman—not Grindr. It's a side event to connect policymakers, journalists, and LGBTQ leaders." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joe Hack, Grindr’s head of global government affairs, spoke about what inspired Grindr to join the event lineup tied to the correspondents' dinner. Speaking to ITK, he said “Grindr represents a global community with real stakes in Washington. The issues being debated here — HIV funding, privacy and online safety, LGBTQ+ family rights — are daily life for our community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joe Hack, Grindr’s head of global government affairs, spoke about what inspired Grindr to join the event lineup tied to the correspondents' dinner. Speaking to ITK, he said “Grindr represents a global community with real stakes in Washington. The issues being debated here — HIV funding, privacy and online safety, LGBTQ+ family rights — are daily life for our community.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added “Nobody does connections like Grindr, and WHCD weekend is the most iconic place in the country to make them. We figured it was time to host.”

The news of Grindr joining the lineup has caused a buzz as well. "Grindr Crashes the "Nerd Prom." For the first time ever, Grindr is hosting an official party during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) weekend. The app joins heavyweights like Puck and UTA for the April 25 festivities," one page commented.

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This comes after Grindr CEO George Arison expressed in an interview last year how he aimed to make the platform a ‘place that is welcoming to everybody’ irrespective of their political affiliation. “No matter what their political views are, people who are gay should be welcome on Grindr and we want them to have a really good experience,” he'd said while confirming a spike in activity in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention in 2024.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has announced he intends to attend the correspondents’ dinner this year at the Washington Hilton hotel. In a Truth Social post Trump promised to make the gathering, which is usually attended by journalists, celebrities and lawmakers, the ‘greatest, hottest, and most spectacular dinner, of any kind, ever!’.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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